Belk plans to cut 310 jobs with S.C. fulfillment center closing

The Belk department store chain said in a WARN Act notice that it is eliminating 310 job positions as part of closing a Jonesville, S.C., fulfillment center.

The Charlotte Observer reported the center will close “in the near future,” according to a letter sent Feb. 28 to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The WARN notice was filed Wednesday.

The job cuts are expected to run from April 30 through May 28. Tim May, Belk’s general vice president of supply chain operations, said that “all positions and jobs at this location will be eliminated.”

May said that while some employees may be offered employment at other Belk locations, “however, we do not know at this time which employees, if any, will be given this option.”

The decision to close the Jonesville center meets the needs of the company’s supply chain network after review of internal processes, Belk spokeswoman Jessica Rohlik told the Observer on Thursday.