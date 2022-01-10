Bell Partners announces executive management transition

Bell Partners Inc. said Monday it will promote Lili Dunn to chief executive — effective March 1 — as part of its long-planned leadership succession plan.

Bell Partners, based in Greensboro, owns and/or manages about 70,000 apartment homes throughout the U.S.

Dunn retains her role as president, which she has held since 2016.

As part of the transition, Jon Bell becomes executive chairman and Steven Bell chairman emeritus. Jon Bell had served as chief executive since 2016, and Steven Bell had served as chairman since 2016.

The implementation of the leadership succession plan will not result in changes in ownership of Bell Partners. The Bell family will remain the combined majority owners of the company. Shares representing about 25% of the ownership were transferred to non-Bell family executives beginning in December 2019.

