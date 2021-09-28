Bell Partners sells 23 apartment complexes for combined $1.8B

Bell Partners Inc. of Greensboro, one of the nation's leading apartment investment and management companies, announced Tuesday it has sold 23 apartment communities for a combined value of more than $1.8 billion.
The assets were a part of multiple investment vehicles managed by the company. Additional financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
Bell Partners said it has been actively investing capital on behalf of Bell Value-Add Fund VII and Bell Core Fund I in apartment communities located throughout the company's target markets, including recently purchased assets in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Austin, Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., and Boston.
Altogether, the company has completed $4.3 billion of acquisitions and dispositions so far in 2021.
Richard Craver
