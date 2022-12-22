BenchMark Physical Therapy adds Lexington clinic

BenchMark Physical Therapy said Thursday it has opened its first outpatient clinic in Lexington, which represents its eighth in the Triad. The clinic director is Beau Lawrence.

The clinic is based at 238 Lowes Blvd. Clinic hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. To make an appointment, call 743-901-4155 or go to benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark, affiliated with Upstream Rehabilitation, offers in-person and telehealth services for orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

BenchMark has Winston-Salem clinics off Robinhood Road, Oliver Crossing and Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, as well as in High Point, Kernersville, Mocksville and Thomasville.