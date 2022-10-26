BenchMark Physical Therapy opens third Winston-Salem clinic

BenchMark Physical Therapy said Wednesday that it has opened its third outpatient clinic in Winston-Salem at 1262 S. Stratford Road.

The Stratford clinic is open: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays. To make an appointment, call 336-369-1151 or go to benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark, affiliated with Upstream Rehabilitation, offers in-person and telehealth services for orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilition.

The clinic director is Emily Robinson. She is certified in trigger point dry needling and as a functional capacity evaluator. Her clinical interests include foot and ankle, general orthopedics, sports rehabilitation, and performing arts and dance therapy.

BenchMark’s other area clinics are off Robinhood Road and Oliver Crossing in Winston-Salem, as well as Triad locations in High Point, Kernersville, Mocksville and Thomasville.