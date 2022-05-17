Berkshire Hathaway completes exit of once-largest ownership stake in Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway has completed the exiting of its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co., which was once the holding company’s largest investment until the bank’s customer-account scandal erupted in September 2016.

Berkshire is headed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

In the latest Berkshire quarterly report on major stock ownership holdings, disclosed Monday, the company had sold its remaining 675,054 shares that it had held since March 31, 2021.

That's even though the shares had increased in value from $26.37 million on March 31, 2021 to $32.39 million on Dec. 31, 2021.

The selloff, although taking place over five years, remains stunning in its totality.

Berkshire had owned a major Wells Fargo stake since 1989, with the bank being among its Top 5 holdings during much of that period. It held as much as a 13% stake in 1994.

When the scandal became public, Berkshire owned 504.3 million shares of Wells Fargo, or 9.9% of the bank, a position valued at more than $27 billion — representing Berkshire’s largest investment stake.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment on Berkshire ending ownership of its stock.

"I don’t think it’s anything more than a valuation call," said Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stock broker.

"Berkshire, being a true value fund, probably looked at Wells Fargo against Citigroup and decided that Citigroup is trading at about 30% relative discount on valuation to Wells Fargo and made the swap."

In the same filing, Berkshire reported owning 551.5 million shares of Citigroup worth $8.94 billion as of March 31, 2022. At a 2.84% ownership stake, Berkshire is Citigroup's fourth largest institutional investor.

As of March 31, the largest institutional investor in Wells Fargo is The Vanguard Group Inc. at $322.66 million shares for an 8.51% stake.

Tracking the selloff

Berkshire reported in May 2021 that its stake in Wells Fargo had been slashed from 52.42 million shares as of Dec. 31, 2020.

By comparison, the Berkshire stake in Wells Fargo was 127.38 million shares on Sept. 30, 2020, and 137.5 million shares on June 30, 2020, that represented at that time a 3.3% stake in the bank.

Analysts have speculated in recent years that Berkshire’s stake in Wells Fargo eventually could go to zero.

Bram Berkowitz, a contributor to The Motley Fool, said in October 2020, that “many believe the love affair between Buffett and Wells Fargo may soon be finished for good.”

Bloomberg News reported in October 2020 that Buffett may have cut the Wells Fargo holdings because the bank’s board went against his advice and hired a Wall Street chief, Charlie Scharf, as its new chief executive in October 2019.

The bank is on its third full-time chief executive since the fraudulent customer-account scandal surfaced.

Buffett had been quoted as saying, “lose money for the firm and I will be very understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, I will be ruthless.”

Not sour on all banks

Analysts have said for years that Wells Fargo offers an intriguing insight into Buffett’s investment strategy, which centers on being a long-term value investor, including buying struggling companies with strong brands at a bargain.

Perhaps the most notable recent example of that strategy is Berkshire’s investment in Bank of America Corp.

In the same regulatory filing Monday, Berkshire’s stake in Bank of America was at 1.02 billion shares as of March 31, while the value had grown from $39.08 billion on March 31, 2021, to $41.64 billion on March 31, 2022.

Berkshire is the largest Bank of America individual institution owner at 12.54%.

Analysts have said Buffett’s decision to buy a major stake in a struggling Bank of America at the heart of the Great Recession of 2008-11 may have saved the bank from collapse.

Buffett’s initial $5 billion investment in preferred Bank of America stock proved to be a vital show of confidence in the bank that spurred other major investments.

Buffett’s investment came with an agreement that he could buy up to 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at $7.14 before 2021. Buffett did so in 2017.

Besides Bank of America, Berkshire has major stakes in five other financial institutions as of March 31, 2022.

Next up is American Express, which Berkshire owns 151.61 million shares worth $28.35 billion as of March 31, 2022. Berkshire is the top institutional investor with a 20.13% stake.

Berkshire owns 126.42 million shares of US Bancorp worth $6.79 billion as of March 31, 2022. Berkshire is the top institutional investor with an 8.96% stake.

Berkshire owns 72.36 million shares of Bank of New York Mellon worth $3.59 billion as of March 31, 2022. Berkshire is the top institutional investor with an 8.51% stake.

Berkshire owns 8.97 million shares of Ally Financial Inc. worth $390 million as of March 31, 2022. At a 2.78% ownership stake, Berkshire is Citigroup's fifth largest institutional investor.

Analyst response

"Warren Buffett is legendary for being a patient, long-term investor who buys well-managed, market-leading companies in industries that generate plenty of sustainable cash flow and good corporate growth over the long haul," said Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte.

"When he buys, he buys a major position in the companies he owns, and rarely sells these investments. As an institutional owner, he almost always works with the companies he owns to make them better under his tutelage."

Plath said he was not surprised by Berkshire's decision to sell off its remaining Wells Fargo holdings given that criteria.

"It’s a poorly managed company with a weak governance infrastructure that simply refuses to acknowledge its troubled past and fix its problems," Plath said.

"After 10 years of really poor performance, it’s not likely to remedy these things anytime soon. Even after changing its CEO and replacing a number of board members, the same old problems persist because these problems are so well-entrenched in the DNA and culture of the corporation."

"Even as a large institutional shareholder, Buffett’s been unable to convince the leadership group at Wells Fargo to mend their ways."

Plath cited the $1.93 trillion asset cap placed on Wells Fargo by the Federal Reserve in February 2018 as a likely point of disappointed for Berkshire.

Scharf said during April's first-quarter earnings call with analysts that it could be several more years before the bank escapes the shadow of the asset cap.

Several media outlets, led by Reuters, reported Sept. 22 that Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the asset cap will remain until the Fed is confident that Wells Fargo has resolved a series of internal governance and risk-control issues.

"It’s the bank’s performance over the last 10 years, and its likely future performance across the next ten, because it’s been forced to live under a long-term regulatory asset cap," Plath said.

"Despite all that management and the board has done to rid the corporation of the cap, it still remains.

"Just think about how much shareholder value this has cost the company over time."

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.