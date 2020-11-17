Berkshire Hathaway reduces Wells Fargo ownership stake by another 7.4%

Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company headed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, continues to pare down its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co., but the latest reduction was less than analysts were projecting.

In a Berkshire Hathaway regulatory filing Monday, the company's stake in Wells Fargo dropped by 10.12 million shares, or by 7.4% from 137.5 million to 127.38 million.

The 137.5 million shares were listed as of Sept. 4 and represented a 3.3% stake worth $3.46 billion at that time at $25.19 a share.

The 127.38 million shares as of Monday were worth $3.17 billion at Tuesday's opening share price of $24.92.

Analysts had speculated that Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Wells Fargo could have been zero when the company submitted its mid-November filing.

Bram Berkowitz, a contributor to The Motley Fool, said Oct. 31 that "many believe the love affair between Buffett and Wells Fargo may soon be finished for good."

Bloomberg News reported Oct. 19 that Buffett may have cut the Wells Fargo holdings because the bank's board went against his advice and hired a Wall Street chief, Charlie Scharf, as its new chief executive in October 2019.