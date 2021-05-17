Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduces its stake in Wells Fargo

The bank is on its third full-time chief executive since the fraudulent customer-account scandal began.

Berkshire has owned a major Wells Fargo stake since 1989, with the bank being among its top-five holdings during much of that period. It held as much as a 13% stake in 1994.

When the scandal became public, Berkshire owned 504.3 million shares of Wells Fargo, or 9.9% of the bank that was valued at more than $27 billion — representing Berkshire's largest investment stake.

However, Buffett also has been quoted as saying, “lose money for the firm and I will be very understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, I will be ruthless.”

Monday's filing found that of Berkshire's 41 listed stock investments, Wells Fargo represents its second smallest corporate holding, trailing just United Parcel Service at 59,400 shares that were worth $10.1 million on March 31.

In February 2019, Berkshire still owned 451.36 million shares of Wells Fargo worth $22.95 billion at that time.

Fast forward to Feb. 14, 2020, and a Berkshire regulatory filing listed it with 347.6 million shares and an 8.4% stake worth $16.8 billion.