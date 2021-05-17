Berkshire Hathaway sharply reduces its stake in Wells Fargo

Berkshire Hathaway continues to slash its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co. — once the holding company's largest investment — in the wake of the bank's customer-account scandal that erupted in September 2016.
Berkshire is headed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett.
In a Berkshire regulatory filing Monday, the company's stake in Wells Fargo dropped from 52.42 million shares as of Dec. 31 to 675,054 shares as of March 31.
That means the value of Berkshire's Wells Fargo holdings went from $1.58 billion on Dec. 31 to $26.5 million on March 31. At $47.90 a share at the close of trading Monday, the holding was worth $32.3 million.
The Berkshire stake in Wells Fargo was 127.38 million shares on Sept. 30 and 137.5 million shares on June 30 that represented at that time a 3.3% stake in the bank.
Analysts have speculated over the past year that Berkshire's stake in Wells Fargo eventually could go to zero.
Bram Berkowitz, a contributor to The Motley Fool, said Oct. 31 that "many believe the love affair between Buffett and Wells Fargo may soon be finished for good."
Bloomberg News reported Oct. 19 that Buffett may have cut the Wells Fargo holdings because the bank's board went against his advice and hired a Wall Street chief, Charlie Scharf, as its new chief executive in October 2019.
The bank is on its third full-time chief executive since the fraudulent customer-account scandal began.
Berkshire has owned a major Wells Fargo stake since 1989, with the bank being among its top-five holdings during much of that period. It held as much as a 13% stake in 1994.
When the scandal became public, Berkshire owned 504.3 million shares of Wells Fargo, or 9.9% of the bank that was valued at more than $27 billion — representing Berkshire's largest investment stake.
However, Buffett also has been quoted as saying, “lose money for the firm and I will be very understanding. Lose a shred of reputation for the firm, I will be ruthless.”
Monday's filing found that of Berkshire's 41 listed stock investments, Wells Fargo represents its second smallest corporate holding, trailing just United Parcel Service at 59,400 shares that were worth $10.1 million on March 31.
In February 2019, Berkshire still owned 451.36 million shares of Wells Fargo worth $22.95 billion at that time.
Fast forward to Feb. 14, 2020, and a Berkshire regulatory filing listed it with 347.6 million shares and an 8.4% stake worth $16.8 billion.
Analysts have said for years that Wells Fargo offers an intriguing insight into Buffett’s investment strategy, which centers on being a long-term value investor, including buying struggling companies with strong brands at a bargain.
Perhaps the most notable recent example of that strategy is Berkshire's investment in Bank of America Corp.
In the same regulatory filing Monday, Berkshire's stake in Bank of America was unchanged at 1.01 billion shares from Dec. 31 to March 31, while the value jumped from $30.62 billion to $39.08 billion.
At Bank of America's closing price of $42.74 on Monday, Berkshire's stake is worth $43.2 billion.
Berkshire is the largest Bank of America individual institution owner at 11.79%.
Analysts have said Buffett's decision to buy a major stake in a struggling Bank of America at the heart of the Great Recession may have saved the bank from collapse.
Buffett's initial $5 billion investment in preferred Bank of America stock proved to be a vital show of confidence in the bank that spurred other major investments.
Buffett's investment came with an agreement that he could buy up to 700 million shares of Bank of America common stock at $7.14 before 2021. Buffett did so in 2017.
