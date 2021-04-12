 Skip to main content
Bethabara Gardens apartment complex sold for $6.35 million
Bethabara Gardens apartment complex sold for $6.35 million

The Bethabara Gardens apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for $6.35 million to a Chapel Hill group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 110-unit complex at 5785 Hickory Knoll Drive was bought by four affiliates of Prudent Growth Partners LLC.

The seller is Eagleview Bethabara Gardens LLC of Charlotte.

At least 60 existing apartment complexes have sold in Forsyth since 2018 for a combined $680.15 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.

In March, Prudent affiliates spent $4.9 million to buy the Lexington Park complex in Lexington.

Prudent affiliates also acquired the Indeneer Properties investment portfolio on Indeneer Drive in Kernersville from Dogwood Industrial Properties. The Indeneer portfolio consists of four industrial/flex buildings with a combined 51,450 square feet situated on 7.91 acres.

