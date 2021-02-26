Biden administration extends federal unemployment eligibility to reflect unsafe work conditions

The Biden administration approved Thursday a major shift in unemployment insurance eligibility for workers who declined to return to work out of concern for being exposed to COVID-19.
The U.S. Labor Department is issuing guidance to state unemployment insurance agencies that expands the number of instances in which workers may be eligible for federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA).
Meatpacking and meat-processing plants, healthcare facilities and retail areas that require multiple contacts with the public are among industries cited early in the pandemic as having potentially unsafe working conditions, particularly for those with pre-existing health conditions.
The new guidance expands eligibility to three categories of workers:
* Workers receiving unemployment benefits who had their continued regular unemployment benefits’ claims denied after they refused to work or accept an offer of work at a worksite not in compliance with coronavirus health and safety standards.
* Workers laid off, or who have had their work hours reduced, as a direct result of the pandemic.
* School employees working without a contract or reasonable assurance of continued employment who face reduced paychecks and no assurance of continued pay when schools are closed due to coronavirus.
The eligibility has been made retroactive.
“Today’s guidance opens the door to relief for workers who have faced difficult, if not impossible, choices between accepting employment in an unsafe workplace to receive a steady source of income, and protecting their health and that of their loved ones," Patricia Smith, senior advisor to the U.S. Labor Secretary, said in a statement.
Claimants apply as if they had been included from the beginning of the PUA program.
However, individuals filing their first initial PUA claim after Dec. 27 are limited to weeks of unemployment beginning on or after Dec. 6.
Individuals must self-certify that they are unemployed, or unable or unavailable to work because of identified coronavirus-related reasons during the applicable time period.
U.S. Labor projects the earliest that the expanded eligibility funds will be available is the end of March.
UI claims stabilizing
The number of daily initial state and federal unemployment benefit claims continues to stabilize in North Carolina, the state Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
Over the past week, the daily claim range is between 2,133 on Feb. 20 and 6,241 on Monday.
Overall, there have been 3.4 million initial state and federal claims for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The record daily high for the pandemic stands at 43,297 claims filed on Dec. 27 when the federal PUA and PEUC programs expired temporarily. DES said in a Dec. 27 statement that "the increase in claims filed after Dec. 26 does not indicate ... new claimants entering the system."
Altogether, there have been 1.45 million initial claims. Some federal programs require filing additional state claims.
About 28.6% of the 5.01 million North Carolinians considered part of the state’s workforce as of mid-December have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There have been $10.2 billion in UI funds paid since late March to unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians.
After $8.16 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits were paid from late March through Sept. 30, there had been just $2.03 billion since Oct. 1.
The $908 billion federal stimulus package signed into law by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27 restored benefits for the PUA and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation programs through at least March 13 and payments through April 5.
The latest Democratic-sponsored COVID-19 relief bill in Congress would provide a funding extension for both programs.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.9 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.
N.C. House Bill 107, introduced Feb. 17, would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for the PEUC program. The bill has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as a primary sponsor.
HB107 was recommended Thursday by the House Finance committee to the Rules and Operations committee.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13 and is addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.
When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.
Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $620 million in benefits to North Carolinians.
The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.
As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.85 billion, with only about $140 million being paid out since Oct. 1.
Most unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians began exhausting their 12 weeks of regular state unemployment benefits in June and well before Oct. 1. The maximum number of weeks was raised to 16 in January for new claimants.
The state had $3.85 billion in the state Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund in mid-March. State legislators said Sept. 2 that between $2.9 billion and $3 billion remained in the fund at that time. The third COVID-19 relief bill added $87 million.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Feb. 4 that the fund contains $2.59 billion, and that he supports drawing down additional money from the fund.
