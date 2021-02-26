Biden administration extends federal unemployment eligibility to reflect unsafe work conditions

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the PUA and PEUC programs had paid a combined $1.9 billion in benefits to North Carolinians.

N.C. House Bill 107, introduced Feb. 17, would extend eligibility until Dec. 31 for the PEUC program. The bill has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as a primary sponsor.

HB107 was recommended Thursday by the House Finance committee to the Rules and Operations committee.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program was restarted retroactive to Dec. 27. It also is set to expire March 13 and is addressed in the federal COVID-19 relief package.

When the FPUC weekly benefit was worth up to $600, unemployed and furloughed North Carolinians received just under $4.88 billion from late March through July 26.

Since the resumption with the benefit currently worth up to $300 a week, FPUC has paid about $620 million in benefits to North Carolinians.

The latest federal COVID-19 relief package would increase that amount to up to $400 a week.

As of Tuesday, regular state unemployment payments were at $1.85 billion, with only about $140 million being paid out since Oct. 1.