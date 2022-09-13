Big Lots plans Sept. 24-25 grand opening for Mocksville store

Big Lots Inc. said Tuesday it will hold a grand opening event at its 1063 Yadkinville Road store in Mocksville at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 24.

There will be doorbuster offers and scratch-off cards given to the first 100 customers on Sept. 24-25 with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase. Both offers will be valid throughout the weekend.

The 37,514-square-foot store will feature Big Lots exclusive brands, such as Broyhill furniture and home décor items, plus a variety of products from national brands and an assortment of private labels.