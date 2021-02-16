Bill Plemmons’ Rural Hall property sold for $4 million

The Bill Plemmons RV World property in Rural Hall sold for $4 million to an affiliate of RV Retailer LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

RV Retailer announced Jan. 28 it has bought Bill Plemmons RV World for an undisclosed price in a deal scheduled to close in February.

The property at 6725 University Parkway contains 35,848 square feet of retail space on 15.2 acres. The deal also includes a vacant 33.97-acre tract.

The Plemmons family founded the business in 1951. Steve Plemmons said current management will continue to operate the two Plemmons stores.

Plemmons is the second largest new volume RV dealer group in North Carolina. The other store is in the Raleigh market.

RV Retailer, based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., said the two stores have been placed in its Eastern region. RV Retailer now has 34 stores in 15 states.

