A bipartisan bill that aims to prohibit the use of predatory real estate service agreements cleared its first N.C. Senate committee Wednesday after being shelved for about 10 weeks.

The Senate Judiciary committee recommended House Bill 422, titled “Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act,” to the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee.

The bill cleared the House by a 115-0 vote on April 5.

H422's lead primary sponsor is Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Stokes, who has a portion of Forsyth County in his district. Hall also is a Realtor.

Also in support is N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, who said the legislation addresses his concerns about “oppressive, long-term ‘Right to List’ service agreements.”

A major focus of the legislation is addressing the business model of MV Realty of Florida, which has been sued by Stein for marketing and selling these agreements.

Stein is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions, restitution for consumers, and other monetary penalties.

Stein said in a statement that the filing of the bills come as his office “is taking MV Realty to court to put them out of business because we allege they’re preying on vulnerable people.”

According to Stein’s statement, his office has received more than 20 complaints about MV Realty, which began doing business in North Carolina in August 2020.

It has signed up more than 2,100 North Carolinians to its “Homeowner Benefit Program,” typically homeowners who are facing financial hardships and are in need of cash.

HB422 details

The legislation, which the state Justice Department helped draft, is supported by AARP, NC Realtors and the NC Real Estate Commission.

The bill summary said the impetus is that “several real estate companies have been using a predatory business model to target seniors and financially insecure homeowners with cold calls, even those on the Do Not Call registry.”

A Justice review of the lending practice determined that in the state’s four largest Multiple Listing Service areas — Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, Greensboro-Winston-Salem and Asheville — there have been more than 2,000 homeowners that signed an agreement with one of these firms since fall 2000.

The firms have combined listed 86 properties.

The companies offer to provide cash payments, typically less than $1,000, to homeowners in exchange for agreeing to exclusively utilize that company’s services to list their property at any time over the next 40 years.

What bill sponsors say is concerning is that the signed contracts include a memorandum that is filed with the county that serves as a lien on the property’s title.

“The contract purports to be binding on current homeowners and property heirs, and the lien complicates the homeowner’s ability to refinance, access home equity or transfer their property,” according to the summary.

“Property owners can terminate agreements early, but must pay a penalty equal to 3% of the market value of the property — which represents the commission the company would have earned for listing the home — and the company gets to determine the home’s value pursuant to the contract.”

The bill defined a real estate service agreement as a written contract between an agent, service provider, person and either the residential homeowner or a potential buyer “to provide services, current or future, in connection with the maintenance, purchase or sale of residential real estate.”

According to the bill, it is “unfair to an owner of residential real estate who enters into such an agreement or to other parties who may become owners of that real estate in the future.”

The bill would prohibit the recording of such agreements “so that the public records will not be clouded by them and provides remedies for owners who are inconvenienced or damaged by the recording of such agreements.”

The bill would declare that such an agreement is unfair if it is effective and binding for more than one year from the effective date of agreement and has any of the following characteristics:

• It purports to be tied to the land or is binding on future owners;

• Expressly allows for assignment of the right to provide those services without notice or consent of the owner or buyer;

• Purports to create a lien, encumbrance or other real property security interest.

There are some exceptions in the proposed bills that include: a home warranty plan; insurance contract; maintenance or repair agreement entered by a homeowners’ association; provisions of a regulated utility service; property management contract; and certain liens.

The bill would provide consumers with the ability to recover damages, costs and attorney’s fees “that may be proved against the agent, service provider or person named” in the agreement.

Hall said North Carolina property owners deserve peace of mind (knowing) that our laws prevent bad actors from taking advantage of them with unfair, confusing and misleading sales contracts.”

“That’s why I’m proud to introduce this legislation to protect consumers with straight-forward and clear contracts,” he said.

Jeff Thigpen, Guilford County's Register of Deeds, said that "make no mistake, we are seeing a one-two punch by Attorney General Stein and legislative leaders to both protect North Carolina consumers and uphold high real estate industry standards."

"The Register of Deeds office has been in communication with 160 Guilford County homeowners with MV Realty agreements and heard directly from them in recent weeks.

"Consumers are angry regarding the company’s business practices and demand action on their behalf. We are now seeing real action."