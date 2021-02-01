Bill would bar use of hand-held cellphones while driving in North Carolina. It's the N.C. General Assembly's second attempt at ban.

Burgin agrees with the legislature conference's assessment that at least 80% of all drivers have used their wireless communications device while operating their vehicle.

"With the technology in most new cars, you don't need to touch your phone to use it," Burgin said.

"A prohibition on holding a device while driving is enforceable because it’s observable by law enforcement, and it does address one of the most common forms of districted driving."

Second attempt

HB144 cleared the state House by a 91-24 vote in May 2019, only to stall in a Senate committee.

The bill reached the House floor only after a failed attempt to broaden what would have been considered a violation of the proposed law, including driving while eating or applying cosmetics.

Even though HB144 was approved by a wide margin, there was impassioned discussion about the effectiveness of the potential legislation, particularly whether it represented overreach or the penalties were too weak.

SB20 restores the penalties, which include fines of between $100 and $200 and between one and two insurance points for multiple offenses.