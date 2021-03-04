Bill would fully reopen bars, restaurants and other businesses

The bill would require all employees to self-administer or undergo a temperature check daily before beginning work, answer a health questionnaire and be sent home if showing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The bill also would require "frequent, routine cleanings of high-touch and high-use areas during hours of operation and a thorough, deep-cleaning and sanitation" after closing hours.

Other requirements would include providing guests and staff with disposable gloves and masks if offering buffet or self-service. Beverages could not be self-served.

No more than 10 guests could be seated at a single table.

Zenger said that HB211 "is important because these establishments aren’t able to sustain themselves under their current reduced capacity."

To qualify, businesses would have to have opened before March 10, 2020 with all necessary licenses and permits.

Mitch Kokai, senior political analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said it is possible that HB211 could have widespread support within the General Assembly.

"Whether that support translates into approval likely depends on how willing Republican legislative leaders are to pick another separation-of-powers fight with Gov. Roy Cooper.