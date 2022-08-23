Biotech manufacturer plans expansion in Wilson

ABEC Inc., a global provider of engineered process solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, said Tuesday it will create 251 jobs in Wilson as part of an $11 million capital investment.

The expansion involves adding a 50,000-square-foot facility that will include manufacturing equipment, an ISO-7 cleanroom and increasing single-use disposable container manufacturing capacity for its Custom Single Run biomanufacturing solutions.

ABEC, based in Bethlehem, Pa., serves customers representing the majority of the world’s pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company said the expansion will enable it “to continue offering customers the fastest disposable container lead times in the industry."

The average annual salary for the new jobs will be $52,613, compared with the average wage of $47,863 in Wilson County.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.01 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.