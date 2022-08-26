Biscuitville affiliate purchases Winston-Salem restaurant site

An affiliate of the Biscuitville restaurant chain has paid $550,000 for the former Pig Pickins and Cody’s Smoke House property at 3650 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The purchased 0.96-acre lot contains a 2,206-square-foot building.

Biscuitville already has a restaurant next door to the purchased property at 3648 Reynolda Road. Biscuitville could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the 3650 Reynolda property.

The buyer is BV 225 LLC of Greensboro. The seller is Pig Pickins Restaurants LLC of Leesburg, Va.