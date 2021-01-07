 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biscuitville names new chief executive
0 comments

Biscuitville names new chief executive

{{featured_button_text}}

The Biscuitville Fresh Southern restaurant chain said Thursday it has named Kathie Niven as chief executive.

Burney Jennings will transition from chief executive to executive chairman.

Niven joined the company in 2011 and served as chief brand officer. She was named president in 2018.

Biscuitville has 62 restaurants, primarily in the Triad, but recently expanded into Charlotte and Fayetteville markets.

Before joining Biscuitville, Niven worked for Quiznos Corp., RTM/Arby’s Roast Beef Corp., Burger King Corp. and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News