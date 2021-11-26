Black Friday continuing to fade as driving force for early bird shopping

"We saved about $214 on all the purchases, so, yes, it was worth getting up early for that, as well as the quality of the sweaters we bought," Paul Wilson said.

The Wilsons said early Black Friday shopping has been a traditional for many years. They recalled the days of the midnight and 3 a.m. openings, while saying they have not been fans of Thanksgiving shopping.

"We're old school that way, at least I am," Paul Wilson said.

"I'm 100% in-person because I don't like online shopping, in large part because I got tired of not getting shipped to me what had been advertised."

Tracie Wilson added that "it's better to have your purchases in hand so you can return them if you need to, rather than all the hassles of returning online purchases."

Shopping projections

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said last week he believed local retailers will be at an advantage this season.

“Holiday spending is projected to be up, and with supply-chain shortages across the country, the best place to get what you are looking for is at your local businesses,” Owens said.