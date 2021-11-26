Black Friday continuing to fade as driving force for early bird shopping

The era of long lines for Black Friday door-buster sales is on life support — at least at Winston-Salem's main retail venues.
The combination of online Black Friday discounts being available for weeks, along with a lingering leeriness of in-person shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to short waits in the chilly overnight air for those willing to be in line at 5 or 6 a.m.
Black Friday traditionally marks the day when many retailers begin turning a profit for the year, and their numbers shift from red ink to black. It recently has followed the Saturday before Christmas as the busiest day of the shopping season.
With Toys R Us gone locally, Best Buy and Target have been the litmus test for consumers' in-person demand for retail.
Long gone are the days when consumers would camp out for four to five days at the entrance to Best Buy to have the first shot at the most popular electronic products.
Just 10 years ago, midnight Friday openings of big-box retailers and department stores proved wildly popular up and down Hanes Mall Boulevard.
Best Buy and Target each drew more than 3,000 consumers in line, while Kohl's and Macy's had hundreds. There also were more than 1,500 in line for the 9 p.m. Thursday opening of Toys R Us.
By 2016, however, online shopping had become popular and comfortable enough that the relevance of Black Friday began to be questioned.
At 5 a.m. this Friday, there were between 60 and 70 consumers in line at Best Buy, as well as 40 to 50 at Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Jaylin Mendec of Winston-Salem arrived at midnight at Best Buy for what he hoped would be a successful purchase of a Sony PlayStation5 console.
Mendec said he was pleasantly surprised no one was ahead of him, particularly since this was his first get-up-early Black Friday shopping experience.
"This is the first year I have saved up enough money to make going out on Black Friday worthwhile," Mendec said.
Meanwhile, there were just two shoppers in line at 6 a.m. for the 7 a.m. Target opening.
Some Target employees, who declined to be identified per store policy, said the store would be busy throughout Black Friday, but mostly for shoppers choosing to pick up their online purchases of the past few days.
A little further in line at Best Buy was Manu Castro of Winston-Salem, who arrived at 3:30 a.m. with plans to buy an iPhone 13.
"I'm trying to get the best price, and I would rather shop in-person so I know I have it rather than order online and hope for it to be shipped in time for Christmas," Castro said.
As typically been the case over the years, many of the first-in-line shoppers were from rural parts of the Triad.
Ezekiel Eaton was one of four young adults from Mount Airy waiting first in line at Academy Sports. Their shopping plans focused mostly on outdoors gear, whether duck boots and a cow-printed blanket.
Other Academy shoppers had discounts on firearms purchases in mind.
Eaton said his group chose to shop early on Black Friday in part for a sense of normalcy.
"We thought it would be packed, but maybe COVID is still keeping people away," Eaton said. "Maybe it's having Black Friday pricing so many days ahead of time is keeping the crowds down."
Eaton said he expects to do about 70% of his shopping online through Amazon.
"But some stuff I figured it was best to shop in person to make sure I had it, and not cut it so close to Christmas with all the supply chain issues."
With Belk's and Dillard’s opting not to open at 5 a.m., and Hanes Mall not until 7 a.m., J.C. Penney had the early bird shoppers to itself for close to two hours.
Still, there didn't appear to be more than 100 shoppers in J.C. Penney in the first hour of opening.
Two of those customers were Paul and Tracie Wilson of Madison, who already had bought 12 discounted sweaters for their six children ages 17 to 25.
"We saved about $214 on all the purchases, so, yes, it was worth getting up early for that, as well as the quality of the sweaters we bought," Paul Wilson said.
The Wilsons said early Black Friday shopping has been a traditional for many years. They recalled the days of the midnight and 3 a.m. openings, while saying they have not been fans of Thanksgiving shopping.
"We're old school that way, at least I am," Paul Wilson said.
"I'm 100% in-person because I don't like online shopping, in large part because I got tired of not getting shipped to me what had been advertised."
Tracie Wilson added that "it's better to have your purchases in hand so you can return them if you need to, rather than all the hassles of returning online purchases."
Shopping projections
Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said last week he believed local retailers will be at an advantage this season.
“Holiday spending is projected to be up, and with supply-chain shortages across the country, the best place to get what you are looking for is at your local businesses,” Owens said.
“By shopping local, you can leave the store with the item you are looking for and help support members of our community at the same time.”
The latest High Point University Poll of 968 North Carolina residents found that just 18% plan to do most of their shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, while 37% plan for online and 32% both equally.
“The proportions of shoppers going online and not shopping in stores have changed significantly since before the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a poll news release. The 2019 poll found 32% did most of their shopping online and 24% in-person.
National retail research groups are finding more customers willing to do their shopping through their phones rather than a laptop.
For example, Adobe found that of 2021 holiday shopping prior to Black Friday, mobile purchases accounted for 54.9% of online sales.
"More consumers are away from their desktops (for the holiday), and are shopping discreetly on their smartphones during family gatherings," Adobe said.
Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said Friday that “in the midst of a holiday shopping season characterized by inflation, weaker discounts and wide-spread product shortages, it’s noteworthy that U.S. online spending has already racked up over $75 billion dollars to date in November."
Schreiner, however, said that "even major shopping days, like Thanksgiving Day, are beginning to see their growth wane compared with previous years as consumers opt to open their wallets earlier and shop on their terms outside of the historically promoted, blockbuster sales days."
The National Retail Federation has projected record-breaking holiday-shopping season in terms of 158.3 million shoppers nationally, up 1% from 2020.
"Thanksgiving weekend will play a major role as it always has,” said Matthew Shay, the federation's president and chief executive.
A federation survey of consumers found that 66% plan to shop in-person or online over the four-day period.
The projected breakdown — with some significant overlap — was 30.6 million on Thanksgiving Day, 108 million on Black Friday, 58.1 million on Small Business Saturday, 31.2 million on Sunday and 62.8 million on Cyber Monday.
“Nonetheless, consumers are starting earlier than ever to be sure they can get what they want, when they want it, at a price they want to pay," Shay said.
"Black Friday stopped being a one-day event years ago, and this year some consumers started shopping for Christmas as early as Halloween."
