Blackstone affiliate pays $28 million for Greensboro tract

The private-equity Blackstone Real Estate group has expanded its Triad presence by spending $28 million to buy a 16.58-acre tract in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.

The vacant property is at 1671 Greenbourne Drive and is identified in the filing as Lot 1 Greenlea 68 site.

The buyer is BCore 73 Business Center Owner LP of New York. The seller is 73 Business Center Industrial I LLC of Charlotte, an affiliate of real-estate private-equity firm Collett Capital.

It is the latest Triad real-estate purchase by BCore-related groups.

In September, BCore 1-85 Corridor Greensboro Owner LP paid $22 million to buy a 12.95-acre lot with a 176,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 780 Pegg Road in Greensboro.

In April, six BCore affiliates — Boulders LLC, Bull Ridge DC LLC, Eagle Hill BP LLC, Federal Ridge BP LLC, Green Point BP LLC, and Lowell’s Run LLC — paid a combined $193.49 million for 15 properties in the Greensboro, High Point and Whitsett industrial areas.

