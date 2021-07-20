Blackstone’s BCore affiliate buys Guilford warehouse site

An affiliate of the private-equity Blackstone Real Estate group has paid $22 million to buy a 12.95-acre lot with a 176,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 780 Pegg Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is BCore 1-85 Corridor Greensboro Owner LP of New York. The seller is listed as Scannell Properties #369 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.

It is the latest Triad real-estate purchase by BCore-related groups.

In April, six BCore affiliates — Boulders LLC, Bull Ridge DC LLC, Eagle Hill BP LLC, Federal Ridge BP LLC, Green Point BP LLC, and Lowell’s Run LLC — paid a combined $193.49 million for 15 properties in the Greensboro, High Point and Whitsett industrial areas.

