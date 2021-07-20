 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blackstone’s BCore affiliate buys Guilford warehouse site
0 Comments

Blackstone’s BCore affiliate buys Guilford warehouse site

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An affiliate of the private-equity Blackstone Real Estate group has paid $22 million to buy a 12.95-acre lot with a 176,000-square-foot warehouse facility at 780 Pegg Road in Greensboro, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The buyer is BCore 1-85 Corridor Greensboro Owner LP of New York. The seller is listed as Scannell Properties #369 LLC, an affiliate of Scannell Properties of Indianapolis.

It is the latest Triad real-estate purchase by BCore-related groups.

In April, six BCore affiliates — Boulders LLC, Bull Ridge DC LLC, Eagle Hill BP LLC, Federal Ridge BP LLC, Green Point BP LLC, and Lowell’s Run LLC — paid a combined $193.49 million for 15 properties in the Greensboro, High Point and Whitsett industrial areas.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US stocks sink on Delta variant concerns

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News