Blowing Rock branch next on Wells Fargo closing list

Wells Fargo & Co.’s latest list of five branch closings, disclosed Friday to its federal regulator, includes its location at 983 Main St. in Blowing Rock.

The bank did not list a closing date with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The latest round of branch closings raises the total to at least 813 nationwide since the initiative began in earnest on July 21, 2020.

Wells is closing a branch in Arizona, Connecticut, Nebraska and Utah in the latest round.

There have been at least 39 branch closings in North Carolina. The bank has closed Winston-Salem branches at 720 Coliseum Drive and in downtown Winston-Salem. It also has closed two locations in Greensboro and one in Dobson.

Overall, Wells Fargo has dropped from about 6,600 branches in 2009, when it acquired a collapsing Wachovia Corp. and gained an East Coast presence. As of Dec. 31, it was at 4,777 branches.

