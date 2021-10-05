Blu eCigs to test new marketing campaign in North Carolina

Charlotte has been chosen as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand sold by an Imperial Brands Plc subsidiary.
The promotional campaign is titled “Get Unlit.”
The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area.
Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.
A full in-store and digital consumer engagement program will be rolled out by ITG Brands LLC later this month.
The blu eCigs brand was the top-selling electronic cigarette in the U.S. when the product first went national in the late 2000s and held it until being surpassed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse product in 2015.
Blu eCigs was a key part of Imperial's $7.1 billion deal with Reynolds American Inc., along with traditional cigarette brands Kool, Maverick, Salem and Winston, that helped secure federal regulatory approval of Reynolds' $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard Inc. in 2015.
The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data for e-cigarettes has blu eCigs with a fourth-place market share of 2.4%, trailing Juul at 40.8%, Vuse at 33% and NJoy at 3.3%.
Imperial also is conducting test markets for two heat-not-burn traditional cigarette products in Europe. The group is making its Pulze device and iD heat sticks available throughout Greece. It also is testing the products in the Czech Republic.
Consumer response to all three trials will be monitored over the coming months.
Imperial said the three consumer trials are example of Imperial’s “resetting” of its next-generation tobacco and nicotine product strategy launched earlier this year.
“We are focusing our investment behind heated tobacco opportunities in Europe, and in selective market opportunities in vapor, particularly in the USA,” Imperial said. “Our oral nicotine business remains focused on its existing markets within Europe.”
Imperial faces a daunting challenge trying to making inroads into the non-combustible tobacco and nicotine marketplaces.
They are dominated by Juul Labs Inc. and Reynolds Vapor for electronic cigarettes, and by Philip Morris International’s Marlboro HeatSticks in the U.S. and globally.
However, there has been quicker consumer adoption of heat-not-burn traditional cigarettes in the European marketplaces, in part because of a less-cumbersome regulatory process there.
ITG’s Greensboro workforce has shrunk from 1,700 at its formation in June 2015 to 895 as of May. Those cuts mostly reflect production jobs being eliminated in 2016-17 as Newport production was shifted from ITG to R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.’s plant in Tobaccoville.
ITG also has 775 field sales employees nationally.
