Blu eCigs to test new marketing campaign in North Carolina

Charlotte has been chosen as the test market for the latest marketing initiative for the blu eCigs brand sold by an Imperial Brands Plc subsidiary.

The promotional campaign is titled “Get Unlit.”

The company said the enhanced blu product packaging has been introduced in more than 220 retail outlets in the Charlotte area.

Imperial said the test market does not extend into the Triad.

A full in-store and digital consumer engagement program will be rolled out by ITG Brands LLC later this month.

The blu eCigs brand was the top-selling electronic cigarette in the U.S. when the product first went national in the late 2000s and held it until being surpassed by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.'s Vuse product in 2015.

Blu eCigs was a key part of Imperial's $7.1 billion deal with Reynolds American Inc., along with traditional cigarette brands Kool, Maverick, Salem and Winston, that helped secure federal regulatory approval of Reynolds' $29.25 billion purchase of Lorillard Inc. in 2015.

The latest Nielsen analysis of convenience-store data for e-cigarettes has blu eCigs with a fourth-place market share of 2.4%, trailing Juul at 40.8%, Vuse at 33% and NJoy at 3.3%.