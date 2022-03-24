Blue Rhino expands home-delivery service markets

Blue Rhino said Thursday it is expanding its home delivery services into four new markets of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando, Fla.

The propane company launched the home delivery service in February in five markets that included Winston-Salem, where it has a major operational hub.

It has since added Raleigh and Richmond, Va., among the now-17 markets.

The company, based in Overland Park, Kan., said customers can check their eligibility for delivery by going to www.BlueRhino.com/WeDeliver and putting in their ZIP code.

Customers have the option of exchanging an empty tank or receiving a tank without exchanging. Customers are required to indicate their type of residence and provide instructions on where to leave the fresh tank.

Deliveries will be made Mondays through Saturdays within 48 hours of a paid order. Deliveries will not be made on Sundays or major holidays.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.