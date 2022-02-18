 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Rhino forms partnership with rhinoceros support group
Tank exchange brand Blue Rhino and the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), a global wildlife conservation organization, announced Friday a partnership to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts around the world.

The foundation operates on-the-ground programs where rhinos reside in Africa and Asia, supporting viable rhino populations and their surrounding communities.

Blue Rhino will draw attention to IRF causes and encourage individuals to support its efforts through both marketing campaigns and on tanks sold at retail exchange locations across the country.

Blue Rhino, which was founded in Winston-Salem and maintains operations locally, is the nation’s No. 1 propane tank-exchange brand and fuels backyard memories of millions of propane consumers each year. It is owned by Ferrellgas.

The partnership is part of the Ferrellgas Century Project that supports social, environmental, and governance initiatives.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

