Blue Rhino rolls out home delivery for propane tanks
Blue Rhino is including its former hometown of Winston-Salem as one of seven markets nationwide where it will provide home delivery of its propane products.

The company, based in Overland Park, Kan., said customers can check their eligibility for delivery by going to www.BlueRhino.com/WeDeliver and putting in their ZIP code.

Customers have the option of exchanging an empty tank or receiving a tank without exchanging. Customers are required to indicate their type of residence and provide instructions on where to leave the fresh tank.

Deliveries will be made Mondays through Saturdays within 48 hours of a paid order. Deliveries will not be made on Sundays or major holidays.

Winston-Salem is one of five new cities to launch the home-delivery service, along with Denver, Oklahoma City, Okla., Richmond, Va., and West Palm Beach, Fla. The service also is offered in the pilot markets of Atlanta and Tampa, Fla.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

