Blue Ridge Bancshares completes buy of Bay Banks
Blue Ridge Bancshares completes buy of Bay Banks

Blue Ridge Bancshares Inc., the parent company of Greensboro’s Carolina State Bank, said Monday it has completed its $42.5 million purchase of Bay Banks of Virginia Inc.

Blue Ridge is based in Charlottesville, Va., while Bay Banks is based in Richmond, Va.

Bay Banks’ Virginia Commonwealth Bank branches will continue to operate under that brand until a system conversion planned for May.

As of Sept. 30, the combined Blue Ridge now has $2.8 billion in total assets.

