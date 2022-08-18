Blum Construction plans to add 35 jobs with expansion project

Frank L. Blum Construction Co. announced Thursday it is moving its headquarters from downtown Winston-Salem to the former Inmar Intelligence headquarters building.

Blum is a commercial general contractor that provides construction management services for clients in the education, health care, commercial and hospitality industries.

The company said the renovation of the 50,000-square-foot space at 2601 Pilgrim Court represents a $3.8 million capital investment.

Blum's goal is to be in the renovated space in 2023, when the company turns 100 years old.

The extra space gained from moving from 830 E. 25th St. will enable the company to create up to 35 jobs, which would boost its Winston-Salem workforce to 165 and its overall workforce to 253.

Blum said the average annual salary of the new jobs would be $81,769.

Mike Lancaster, Blum's chief executive, said in a statement that the relocation and expansion will aid the company's efforts "to keep up with growth and attract and retain talent."

“We believe this new building will provide an excellent working environment for our growing team and allow us to remain competitive for the best talent in the industry."

The two-story Class A building, which opened in 1987, has not had an occupant since Inmar moved its headquarters to downtown in April 2014. It features glass and granite construction with an abundance of natural light.

Part of the capital investment cost is being offset by a $250,000 building-reuse grant from the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority.

Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division. Grants can support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition and site improvements.

Blum will keep the East 25th Street property with some divisions continuing to operate there.

The Blum expansion "is a great example of the many long-established companies that continue to find Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as the best place in the country to grow their business — benefiting from strong economic conditions, an available talent pool, and many other advantages," said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines says “the jobs generated by this expansion project represent excellent opportunities for careers in growing industry sectors."

"Workforce expansion significantly benefits our city, particularly in in-demand career fields like the skilled trades.”

David Plyler, chairman of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners, called Blum "an ideal corporate citizen, providing meaningful jobs that support local families and contributing economic benefit through its property investments.”

Among Blum's recent high-profile projects include being selected, along with W.C. Construction Co., as construction managers for the first phase of the renovation to UNC School of the Arts' Stevens Center.

The first phase will likely take about three years. It will include roof and building repairs as well as interior improvement addressing accessibility and upgrades related to water intrusion, HVAC and fire suppression systems.

Blum also is the construction contractor for the $27 million Kaleideum building in downtown Winston-Salem, as well as the $55 million project under way involving Arbor Acres Retirement Community Inc. and adding 56 independent-living apartments to the campus.