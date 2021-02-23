 Skip to main content
Boardings at PTI continued to decline in January
Boardings at PTI continued to decline in January

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on the decline during January, both month-over-month and year-over-year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

January boardings were at 19,817, down 24.4% from 26,218 in December, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday. PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 74.7% from the 78,453 in January 2020.

American Airlines and affiliates had 11,185 boardings in January, down 22.1% from December and 64.8% from a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 6,553 boardings, down 11.6% from December and down 77% year over year.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 1,304 boardings, down 49.1% from December and down 87.4% year over year. Allegiant Air had 665 boardings, down 60.9% from December and 72% year over year.

PTI said that Delta will resume nonstop flights between PTI and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport beginning March 4 and operating on a near-daily basis in April. The schedule has flights departing from PTI at 7:20 a.m. and arriving at 9:03 a.m. in Detroit. Flights leave Detroit at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at 10:22 p.m.

What insurance experts say you should do in the wake of historic storm

