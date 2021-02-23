Boardings at PTI continued to decline in January

Boardings at Piedmont Triad International Airport remained on the decline during January, both month-over-month and year-over-year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

January boardings were at 19,817, down 24.4% from 26,218 in December, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority reported Tuesday. PTI's year-over-year boardings were down 74.7% from the 78,453 in January 2020.

American Airlines and affiliates had 11,185 boardings in January, down 22.1% from December and 64.8% from a year ago.

Delta Air Lines and its affiliates had 6,553 boardings, down 11.6% from December and down 77% year over year.

United Airlines and its affiliates had 1,304 boardings, down 49.1% from December and down 87.4% year over year. Allegiant Air had 665 boardings, down 60.9% from December and 72% year over year.

PTI said that Delta will resume nonstop flights between PTI and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport beginning March 4 and operating on a near-daily basis in April. The schedule has flights departing from PTI at 7:20 a.m. and arriving at 9:03 a.m. in Detroit. Flights leave Detroit at 8:45 p.m. and arrive at 10:22 p.m.

