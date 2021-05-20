Boat manufacturer plans New Bern facility with 500 jobs

White River Marine Group LLC, a manufacturer of recreational boats, said Thursday it will open a manufacturing facility in New Bern with plans to create up to 500 jobs. The facility will represent the company’s first coastal manufacturing site.

White River is an affiliate of Bass Pro Shops, the world’s largest manufacturer of boats. White River is adding Hatteras to its brand portfolio which already includes Tracker, Mako, Ranger, Nitro, Triton and Ascend.

The expansion will shift the focus of the company’s saltwater manufacturing from the Midwest closer to the saltwater market and a thriving community of craftsmen and women.

The company will continue to support and grow Hatteras, as well as relocate production of Mako and Ranger Saltwater to New Bern.

The plant will offer customers demo rides on the Atlantic Ocean and opportunities to tour the factory. It also will serve as a research and development center for sea-trialing and product development across all three brands.

The company has been made eligible for up to $5.44 million in performance-based incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

