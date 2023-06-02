BohoBlu, a family owned women's apparel store, exited its Thruway Shopping Center location in late May.

Co-owner Jenny Stilley posted on social media that the decision was based foremost of being placed in a smaller space in 2022 to make room for a Sephora location, along with being presented with a higher rental rate by landlord Saul Centers Inc.

The boutique chain, founded in 2012 and owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Stilley, still has a store in Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington, Palladium shopping center in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Saul Centers, based in Bethesda, Md., operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties with 9.8 million square feet of leasable area. Thruway is its only N.C. property.

Stilley said in a May 25 Facebook video posting that the store would close May 26.

"I'll cut right to the chase," Stilley said, adding that Saul increased its rent by 200%.

"We just can't afford that kind of rent increase," Stilley said. "If we did that that, prices would go up, and it's just a tough time to make a call like that.

"Actually, that's not true. It wasn't hard to make the decision that that's not who we are. We can't justify increasing costs as much as we would need to in order to support the rent that Thruway is charging us.

"So, I guess they did make the decision easier for us," Stilley said. "But it still stings a little bit."

Saul said in May 2022 that Sephora would open a 7,000-square-foot store that fall adjacent to the Trader Joe’s grocery store, with BohoBlu moving to a smaller space.

On Friday, Saul officials disputed Stilley’s narrative about the reasons for exiting Thruway.

Chris Netter, Saul’s executive vice president for shopping center leasing, said BohoBlu had the lowest rental cost at Thruway for about 1.5 years before the recent decision to raise the rent.

Netter said Thruway officials struggled to have lease renewal discussions with the couple, and that they chose to leave when the lease expired.

“We are sorry to see them go, and we wish them well,” said Diana Shipley, a Saul vice president for leasing covering Thruway.

Stilley said that "we have loved our time in Winston-Salem ... back in the Reynolda Village days and even in Thruway through all the moves."

Netter said Thruway officials tried to negotiate a long-term lease with BohoBlu “at a reasonable rent” as part of the retailer vacating its space to make room for Sephora.

“We moved them into the space they wanted, and they didn’t utilize all of that space.

“It was, by far, the lowest rent by square foot in the shopping center — probably $20 per square foot below our average per square foot. We had to pay for their move.

“So, when she says we raised their rent, we just raised it to market rate. That’s what they are not telling you.”

Netter said Thruway overall is thriving, and it has a deal in place with a tenant for the BohoBlu space that he declined to disclose, but that “people will be happy with.”

“Having Sephora move in has been a boon for everyone,” Netter said.

The O2 Fitness Club location is expected to open in September in the anchor 30,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by SteinMart department store.

There’s also negotiations occurring involving the storefronts that opened up with the going out of business announcement in April from Omega Sports and the March store closing of Plow and Hearth.