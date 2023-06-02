BohoBlu, a family owned ladies apparel store, exited its Thruway Shopping Center location in late May.

Co-owner Jenny Stilley posted on social media that the decision was based foremost of being placed in a smaller space in 2022 to make room for a Sephora location, along with being presented with a higher rental rate by landlord Saul Centers Inc.

Saul Centers, based in Bethesda, Md., operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties with 9.8 million square feet of leasable area. Thruway is its only N.C. property.

The boutique chain, founded in 2012 and owned by the husband-and-wife team of Patrick Golimowski and Stilley, still has a store in Alamance Crossing shopping center in Burlington, Palladium shopping center in High Point and Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.

Stilley said in a May 25 Facebook video posting that the store would close May 26.

"I'll cut right to the chase" Stilley said in announcing the closing decision. She said Saul Centers increased its rent by 200%.

Thruway and Saul Centers could not be immediately reached for comment on the exiting of BohoBlu and Stilley's posting.

Saul Centers said in May 2022 that Sephora would open a 7,000-square-foot store that fall adjacent to the Trader Joe’s grocery store, with BohoBlu moving to a smaller space.

"We just can't afford that kind of rent increase," Stilley said. "If we did that that, prices would go up, and it's just a tough time to make a call like that," Stilley said.

"Actually, that's not true. It wasn't hard to make the decision that that's not who we are. We can't justify increasing costs as much as we would need to in order to support the rent that Thruway is charging us.

"So, I guess they did make the decision easier for us," Stilley said. "But it still stings a little bit."

Stilley said in the video that "we have loved our time in Winston-Salem ... back in the Reynolda Village days and even in Thruway through all the moves."