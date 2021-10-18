Bojangles hosts in-person hiring events Tuesday

Bojangles is conducting in-person hiring events at its Triad restaurants from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant chain said it has plans on hiring “ for hundreds of positions throughout the region and granting competitive offers on the spot for qualified candidates.”

Bojangles is hiring for all positions — part-time and full-time — including team members, shift managers, assistant general managers and general managers.

For more information about Winston-Salem-area restaurants, go to https://jobinfo.com/t/?bowinston. For Greensboro-area restaurants, go to https://jobinfo.com/t/?bogreensboro.

The hiring events come after Bojangles temporarily closed several company-owned stores in the Triad for parts of August and September to give its staff a breather, the company announced.

