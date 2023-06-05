First Bancorp has been named as the title sponsor for the 18th annual Bookmarks Festival of Books & Authors. It includes a $50,000 funding commitment from the Southern Pines-based bank.

The free festival will take place on Sept. 23 at Bookmarks’ location at 634 W. Fourth St. in downtown Winston-Salem. There also will be at least 40 authors visiting local schools on Sept. 22.

The 2022 event drew more than 20,000 attendees from 31 states.

First Bancorp has 118 branches, including four in Forsyth County, six in Guilford County and 17 overall in the Triad.

Mike Mayer, the bank’s chief executive, said it has “put an emphasis on supporting education in the Carolinas for many years now. More specifically, we believe reading is one of the best ways to get young students engaged in their education. That’s why we partner with great organizations like Bookmarks to help encourage avid readers.”