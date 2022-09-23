Boom announces key Overture developments as it pursues new engine partner

Boom Supersonic has announced two developments this week on its planned Overture aircraft as the company regroups from the ending of an engine partnership with Rolls-Royce.

Boom, which is planning a $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport, said Friday it has signed a sustainable aviation fuel agreement with Air Co., which makes carbon-negative products from CO2, or carbon dioxide.

On Wednesday, Boom hired Richard Parker, a former Rolls-Royce executive of 40 years, to serve as a senior advisor on technical, commercial and sustainability issues. Parker served 15 years as Rolls Royce's chief technology officer.

On Sept. 8, Rolls-Royce chose to exit its contract with Boom, meaning Boom needs to find a new engine designer and manufacturer for Overture.

Opinions on the significance of the Rolls-Royce partnership ending after just two-plus years vary, with some analysts expressing concern about the experimental nature of Boom’s strategy and others focusing on Rolls-Royce’s current financial struggles.

Boom, based in Denver, has been widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though one not likely to have a proven product until the 2026-29 timeframe.

The manufacturer has said it would begin test flights in 2026 from its planned PTI factory. It projected having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

Air Co. importance

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel, also known by the acronym SAF.

As part of the agreement with Air, Boom has agreed to purchase up to 5 million gallons of Airmade sustainable aviation fuel on an annual basis over the duration of the Overture flight test program.

"Sustainable aviation fuel is critical to sustainable supersonic travel, and fuel made from CO2 is the most scalable pathway to abundant SAF," said Kathy Savitt, Boom's president.

Using a similar proprietary technology that mimics photosynthesis to create its consumer ethanol, Air said it has developed and deployed its single-step process for CO2-derived fuel production using renewable electricity.

"Air and Boom Supersonic are two companies making real strides towards a markedly different world of aviation," Air chief executive Gregory Constantine said in a statement.

Although both companies acknowledge that SAF production "is still in its infancy, the SAF industry is well poised to achieve exponential growth seen in other renewable energy sectors."

"If SAF scales at the rate of solar energy, it could reach projected international jet fuel demand by 2036."

Developing a net zero carbon supersonic "is no easy task," said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

“For sure, a great deal more work still remains before we see a successful end product."

Advisory role

Parker serves as chairman of Singapore Aerospace Programme, the country’s flagship research project to strengthen its aerospace industry. He also oversees Singapore’s Low Carbon Energy Research program.

“As we prepare to announce our engine partner and transformational new economic model for Overture later this Fall, Ric will continue to bring relevant and valuable insight to Boom,” Blake Scholl, Boom's founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

“Ric’s broad experience at Rolls-Royce and in Singapore will benefit us greatly as we bring Overture to market,” Scholl said.

Parker said he agreed to the advisory role with Boom because he said it "is well positioned to tap this significant market opportunity" with supersonic flight.

“Boom has mobilized a strong technical team and the right industry partners to deliver an economically and environmentally sustainable supersonic aircraft in Overture."

Engine uncertainty

Rolls Royce ended its development contract with Boom by saying it had "delivered various engineering studies" for Overture.

“After careful consideration, Rolls-Royce has determined that the commercial aviation supersonic market is not currently a priority for us and, therefore, will not pursue further work on the (program) at this time," the company said.

Boom responded to the Rolls-Royce decision by saying “we are appreciative of Rolls-Royce’s work over the last few years, but it became clear that Rolls’ proposed engine design and legacy business model is not the best option for Overture’s future airline operators or passengers.”

The uncertainty over Boom engine development increased when industry trade publication FlightGlobal.com reported Sept. 16 that potential suppliers GE Aviation, Honeywell and Safran Aircraft Engines have indicated no interest in developing engines for civil supersonic aircraft.

Another potential supplier, Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney business unit, told FlightGlobal.com that it remains focused on subsonic engine development.

“We haven’t added (civil supersonic) into our overall business strategy,” P&W chief sustainability officer Graham Webb told FlightGlobal.com. He called supersonic civil aircraft “tangential” to Pratt & Whitney’s core market, and cited efficiency concerns.

Boom's response was to repeat its Sept. 8 comments: “Overture remains on track to carry passengers in 2029."

"Later this year, we will announce our selected engine partner and our transformational approach for reliable, cost-effective and sustainable supersonic flight.”

Debbage said Sept. 8 that "there’s no way to sugarcoat it, this is troubling news."

“I have long worried that Boom had no engine manufacturer lined up and the recent engine design changes from two, to three, and now four engines suggest much work still needs to be done on that score."

Local fingerprints

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

Kevin Baker, Piedmont Triad International’s executive director, said in July that “grading is underway right now” for a planned 400,000-square-foot Boom Supersonic facility.

Construction is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.