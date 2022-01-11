Boom Supersonic gains extended contract with U.S. Air Force

Those officials said at that time a Boom decision could be made within 30 to 90 days.

Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI.

On Dec. 16, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved granting $2 million to PTI for improvements related to “economic development.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When asked about the news reports, Boom said in a Dec. 8 statement that it “does not comment on speculation or rumors.” Boom was founded in 2015 by a former Groupon director.

PTI director Kevin Baker has declined to comment on the Boom reports. On Nov. 30, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority released a statement saying “the airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.”

If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin this year.