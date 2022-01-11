Boom Supersonic gains extended contract with U.S. Air Force

As the Triad awaits the next step for a potential Boom Supersonic manufacturing plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport, the aspiring Denver company has expanded its strategic partnership with the U.S. Air Force.
The company said the Strategic Funding Increase contract is valued at up to $60 million involving the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.
Boom’s Overture supersonic plane is 205 feet long and is expected to offer between 65 and 88 business-class seats.
“The contract will accelerate critical design and development initiatives on Overture, including wind tunnel testing and propulsion system definition,” Boom said.
The groups said it is among the largest financial contracts for the Strategic Funding Increase initiative “and a significant commitment to the future of supersonic aviation.”
Boom appears to be at the heart of a potential high-yield $500 million project that could create more than 1,750 jobs at PTI with an average annual wage estimated at $60,000.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reported in December — quoting five unidentified business and state government officials — that Boom is the manufacturer in what has been identified as “Project Thunderbird.”
Those officials said at that time a Boom decision could be made within 30 to 90 days.
Two Triad elected or economic officials — who declined to be identified — said it was their understanding that Boom is the potential airplane manufacturer that could benefit from up to $106.5 million in infrastructure improvements at PTI.
On Dec. 16, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved granting $2 million to PTI for improvements related to “economic development.”
When asked about the news reports, Boom said in a Dec. 8 statement that it “does not comment on speculation or rumors.” Boom was founded in 2015 by a former Groupon director.
PTI director Kevin Baker has declined to comment on the Boom reports. On Nov. 30, Piedmont Triad Airport Authority released a statement saying “the airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing.”
If the project comes to fruition, construction is projected to begin this year.
Boom says on its website that Overture is slated “to enter manufacturing in 2023, roll out in 2025, fly in 2026 and expected to carry passengers by 2029.”
The award represents a substantial increase in the Air Force’s financial investment in Boom following a SBIR Phase 2 contract awarded in September 2020.
“We are proud of the Air Force’s continued support and recognition of Boom’s leadership in supersonic flight—and we see our partnership as mutually beneficial,” Boom founder and chief executive Blake Scholl said in a statement.
“With STRATFI, we’re able to collaborate with the Air Force on the unique requirements and needs for global military missions, ultimately allowing Boom to better satisfy the needs of the Air Force where it uses commercially-derived aircraft.”
Potential U.S. Air Force users and applications include: executive transport; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations; special operations forces; and the Pacific Air Forces.
Boom said Overture’s order book, including purchases and options, stands at 70 aircraft.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said Nov. 29 on the House floor that the Project Thunderbird inclusion in HB334 “is something we all should be proud of. It is a very exciting project and should give a real boost to that area for the manufacturing sites that we’ve lost.”
The N.C. Economic Development committee has not brought up the PTI project since news of the potential project surfaced, including during Tuesday’s meeting.
The committee is required to approve all JDIG appropriations. Committee meetings typically are timed to coincide with local government economic-development efforts. The next scheduled meeting is set for Jan. 25.
