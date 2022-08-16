Boom Supersonic lands contract with second major U.S. airliner

A second major U.S. commercial airliner — American Airlines — has developed enough confidence in Boom Supersonic's development plans to place an order for its Overture aircraft potentially worth up to $12 billion.

The companies said Tuesday that American has agreed to purchase up to 20 Overture aircraft, which will be made in Greensboro, with an option for an additional 40, even though the supersonic planes aren't scheduled to carry passengers until 2029.

Boom is widely seen as a promising aircraft manufacturer — though still one without a proven product.

Yet, counting the American contract, Boom's order book, including purchases and options, now stands at 130 aircraft. That includes United Airlines, Japan Airlines and the U.S. Air Force.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

Boom, based in Denver, Colorado, is scheduled to begin test flights in 2026 from its planned $500 million "superfactory" at Piedmont Triad International Airport. It projects having at least 1,761 jobs at full production capacity in 2030.

American paid a non-refundable deposit on the initial 20 aircraft order.

Although Boom has not disclosed how much each Overture aircraft will cost, BusinessInsider.com has estimated a $200 million price tag.

That would put the initial American order at $4 billion, and the potential overall order at $12 billion.

“We are proud to share our vision of a more connected and sustainable world with American Airlines,” Blake Scholl, Boom's founder and chief executive, said in a statement.

“We believe Overture can help American deepen its competitive advantage on network, loyalty and overall airline preference through the paradigm-changing benefits of cutting travel times in half.”

Derek Kerr, American’s chief financial officer, said that "looking to the future, supersonic travel will be an important part of our ability to deliver for our customers."

“We are excited about how Boom will shape the future of travel both for our company and our customers,” he said.

In June 2021, Boom reached an agreement with United Airlines to produce 15 Overture airplanes by 2029 with an option for another 35. The value of that deal is $3 billion initially and $7 billion overall.

The American and United contracts are contingent on Overture meeting safety, operating and sustainability requirements.

“Boom’s vision for the future of commercial aviation, combined with the industry’s most robust route network in the world, will give business and leisure travelers access to a stellar flight experience,” United chief executive Scott Kirby said in June 2021.

Landing the American contract "is further proof of concept for Boom Supersonic," said Keith Debbage, a joint professor of Geography & Sustainable Tourism and Hospitality at UNC Greensboro.

"You wonder if an order from Delta Airlines may well be forthcoming, since they may not want to be left out of a supersonic option moving forward."

Local fingerprints

Kevin Baker, the Piedmont Triad International's executive director, said in July that “grading is underway right now” for a planned 400,000-square-foot Boom Supersonic facility.

Construction is expected to start next year, with completion expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Elected officials have promised more than $116 million in local and state incentives to the company.

A state Commerce Department report on the Boom project determined the operational hub could bolster the North Carolina economy by $32.3 billion over the 20 years of the state’s $87.2 million Job Development Investment grant agreement.

“We feel good about the fact that this company has a lot of orders already,” Gov. Roy Cooper said during the January announcement about Boom's selection of PTI for its superfactory.

“Seeing companies around the globe that have invested in (Boom), believing it has a great future, it made us feel secure,” Cooper said. “We feel it will be a success.”

Cooper said he was not surprised that Boom chose PTI Airport and the Triad “given their reputation for advanced manufacturing.”

“This will be so different from the Concorde because they are taking advantage of this new, sustainable technology,” Cooper said.

“We are now getting in on the cutting edge with Boom, just as we are with the EV batteries with Toyota.”

Background

Overture is being designed to carry 65 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7 over water — or twice the speed of today’s fastest commercial aircraft — with a range of 4,250 nautical miles.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that also enable the airliner to cruise just under Mach 1 over land.

At those speeds, flying from Miami to London in just under five hours and Los Angeles to Honolulu in three hours are among the possibilities, Boom has said.

On July 19, Boom unveiled the latest design update for its Overture aircraft, along with reaching an alliance with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman.

Boom said its planned collaboration with Northrop Grumman targets developing special rapid-response aircraft for the U.S. Government and its allies.

The purposes include quick-reaction surveillance and reconnaissance; command and control; and mobility and logistics missions, such as emergency medical and troop transport.

Boom is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020. The company said Jan. 11 that it has expanded its Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Air Force.

That contract is valued at up to $60 million and involves the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.

Boom also disclosed plans to expand its operational partnership with Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. that has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem and more than 1,000 employees.

The contract, however, doesn't involve the local operations.

Debbage said he remains cautious about Boom's prospects since it "still has no engine manufacturer lined up, and the recent engine design changes from two, to three, and now four engines suggest much work still needs to be done on that score."

"Plus, developing a steady supply of sustainable aviation fuel for the aircraft will require a good bit of heavy lifting.

"Consequently, while much has been accomplished, much more work still remains before we see a successful end product."