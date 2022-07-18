 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boom Supersonic launches apparel travel kit

Boom Supersonic may be several years away from having a commercial aircraft debut at its planned $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The Denver company, however, is not wasting time from a marketing perspective, including recently introducing a travel kit that features a man's and woman's blazer, gloves, blanket, socks, mug, face mask and totes.

Meanwhile, Boom officials said Monday there is no update on the construction of its 400,000-square-foot facility, which is slated to begin this year on a 65-acre property.

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said Monday that "grading is underway right now."

"Expecting building construction to start later next year, with completion expected in second quarter of 2024."

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It is scheduled to begin test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

Boom Supersonic

Gov. Roy Cooper receives a model of Boom Supersonic's Overture jet from Boom's President and Chief Business Officer Kathy Savitt during an announcement, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 that the aviation company will build its supersonic jet at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, N.C. The company said it will employ more than 1700 people by the end of the decade.

The travel kits range in cost from $295 to $595. Boom is collaborating with Ministry of Supply, the MIT-founded Boston apparel company "that uses science to create comfortable, innovative and sustainable workleisure clothing."

The blazers are the featured piece of the kits. The Kinetic blazer is engineered for efficient travel, with warp-knit, wrinkle resistant stretch fabric. It is crafted by a Ministry of Supply team that specializes in carbon fiber used for aircraft fuselages.

Boom and Ministry of Supply say the capsule collection "is inspired by a supersonic future where travel time is halved, sustainability is the standard and comfort is always in style."

Bob Stohrer, Boom's chief marketing officer, said the collection "is styled to a future where we can explore the world with much greater efficiency and ease.”

Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and president of Ministry of Supply, said that "flying supersonic is not just a means of transportation — speed resonates with those who value productivity, treasure moments of joy, and believe in the power of science."

For more information, go to https://www.ministryofsupply.com/all/boom-x-ministry-of-supply-supersonic-capsule.

The kits follow a multi-year partnership with American Express that allows card members to have "first-hand access to curated and immersive aviation experiences" that showcase Overture, the flagship supersonic airliner from Boom.

The first of those experiences debuted Monday with Platinum card members being able to purchase tickets for an exclusive experience designed by Boom at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, U.K. that will include a preview of the latest advancements from Boom.

“With this multi-year program, we hope to bring our eligible card members unique and exclusive access to some of the aviation industry’s most iconic events," said Dean Robbins, vice president of Global Travel and Gift Card partnerships at American Express.

In March 2021, American Express Ventures announced a strategic investment in Boom to support the development of Overture.

PTI timeline

Boom Supersonic has said it plans to begin hiring in 2023 for manufacturing, assembly, testing and distribution operations.

Kathy Savitt, Boom’s president and chief business officer, said in January the manufacturer plans to have at least 1,761 local employees by 2030 and at least 2,400 jobs by 2032. The average annual wage is estimated at about $68,000.

The first Overture jet is expected to go into commercial airline service in 2029.

Savitt said the first significant boost to the local workforce will come from offering more than 200 apprenticeship and internships, potentially as early as 2023 and through 2032. Those opportunities will be posted on the careers link.

Savitt said the apprenticeships and internships are specifically meant for students who attend universities, community colleges or technical schools “anywhere in North Carolina.”

In June 2021, United Airlines announced its commercial agreement under which it will purchase 15 Overture aircraft, with an option for 35 more.

