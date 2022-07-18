Boom Supersonic launches apparel travel kit

Boom Supersonic may be several years away from having a commercial aircraft debut at its planned $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The Denver company, however, is not wasting time from a marketing perspective, including recently introducing a travel kit that features a man's and woman's blazer, gloves, blanket, socks, mug, face mask and totes.

Meanwhile, Boom officials said Monday there is no update on the construction of its 400,000-square-foot facility, which is slated to begin this year on a 65-acre property.

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said Monday that "grading is underway right now."

"Expecting building construction to start later next year, with completion expected in second quarter of 2024."

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It is scheduled to begin test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

The travel kits range in cost from $295 to $595. Boom is collaborating with Ministry of Supply, the MIT-founded Boston apparel company "that uses science to create comfortable, innovative and sustainable workleisure clothing."

The blazers are the featured piece of the kits. The Kinetic blazer is engineered for efficient travel, with warp-knit, wrinkle resistant stretch fabric. It is crafted by a Ministry of Supply team that specializes in carbon fiber used for aircraft fuselages.

Boom and Ministry of Supply say the capsule collection "is inspired by a supersonic future where travel time is halved, sustainability is the standard and comfort is always in style."

Bob Stohrer, Boom's chief marketing officer, said the collection "is styled to a future where we can explore the world with much greater efficiency and ease.”

Gihan Amarasiriwardena, co-founder and president of Ministry of Supply, said that "flying supersonic is not just a means of transportation — speed resonates with those who value productivity, treasure moments of joy, and believe in the power of science."

For more information, go to https://www.ministryofsupply.com/all/boom-x-ministry-of-supply-supersonic-capsule.

The kits follow a multi-year partnership with American Express that allows card members to have "first-hand access to curated and immersive aviation experiences" that showcase Overture, the flagship supersonic airliner from Boom.

The first of those experiences debuted Monday with Platinum card members being able to purchase tickets for an exclusive experience designed by Boom at the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, U.K. that will include a preview of the latest advancements from Boom.

“With this multi-year program, we hope to bring our eligible card members unique and exclusive access to some of the aviation industry’s most iconic events," said Dean Robbins, vice president of Global Travel and Gift Card partnerships at American Express.

In March 2021, American Express Ventures announced a strategic investment in Boom to support the development of Overture.