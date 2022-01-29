Boom Supersonic plans slow, steady approach to hiring for planned PTI jobs

Baker said that if/when Boom reaches its initial goal of 1,761 workers, it would boost the total PTI campus workforce to more than 10,000 given its current level of about 8,600.

“Combined, we’re already the fifth-largest employer sector in the Triad,” Baker said.

Gov. Roy Cooper expressed confidence that Boom, along with Toyota Motor North America’s electric-vehicle battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph megasite, will inspire students and young adults to pursue advanced manufacturing training.

“We have to make sure we can supply the educated, diverse workforce that these companies need, and they believe we can,” Cooper said.

“We know there are labor shortages in a number of areas.

“By creating these new, better-paying jobs, the supply chains will follow, and that will, in turn, help create the ecosystem we need to sustain these projects,” Cooper said.

Will suppliers come?

With Boom taking just 65 of the 1,000 available acres for economic development at PTI, there should be ample room for suppliers to locate next or near the superfactory.