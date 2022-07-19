Boom Supersonic unveils latest Overture design, new development partnerships

Boom Supersonic unveiled Tuesday the latest design update for its Overture aircraft, along with reaching an alliance with aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman.

Boom, based in Denver, also disclosed plans to expand its operational partnership with Collins Aerospace, a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. that has a major operational hub in Winston-Salem and more than 1,000 employees.

The aircraft manufacturer announced all three developments at the Farnborough International Airshow U.K. — the world’s largest airshow.

Overture is expected to be the first large commercial aircraft to be net-zero carbon from Day One, running on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. It is scheduled to begin test flights in 2026 and carry passengers by 2029.

However, Boom is several years away from having a commercial aircraft debut at its planned $500 million “superfactory” at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Kevin Baker, the airport’s executive director, said Monday that “grading is underway right now” for the planned 400,000-square-foot facility.

“Expecting building construction to start later next year, with completion expected in second quarter of 2024.”

Boom said Tuesday’s update represents the culmination of “26 million core-hours of simulated software designs, five wind tunnel tests, and the careful evaluation of 51 full design iterations.”

Boom said Overture will be viable for more than 600 routes across the globe.

Overture will be powered by four wing-mounted engines that enable the airliner to cruise at Mach 1.7 over water and just under Mach 1 over land.

Boom said the four-engine design reduces noise, while decreasing costs for airline operators. “Engine placement was selected to conform to the strictest passenger-safety requirements.”

Overture’s contoured fuselage has a larger diameter toward the front of the aircraft and a smaller diameter toward the rear. Boom has applied this design technique to minimize drag and maximize fuel efficiency at supersonic speeds.

“The aircraft’s gull wings are sculpted to enhance supersonic performance, as well as improve subsonic and transonic handling,” Boom said. “Importantly, the wing shaping also helps ensure safety and stability at any speed.”

Northrop Grumman alliance

Boom said its planned collaboration with Northrop Grumman targets developing special rapid-response mission variants for the U.S. Government and its allies.

The purposes include: quick-reaction surveillance and reconnaissance; command and control; and mobility and logistics missions, such as emergency medical and troop transport.

“Time is a strategic advantage in high consequence scenarios, from emergency evacuations to disaster response,” said Blake Scholl, Boom’s chief executive and founder, in a statement.

“This collaboration between Boom and Northrop Grumman unlocks the potential for Overture to provide the U.S. and our allies with an unmatched high-speed capability when and where it’s most needed.”

Tom Jones, president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, said that “pairing Northrop Grumman’s airborne defense systems integration expertise with Boom’s state-of-the-art Overture supersonic aircraft makes perfect sense.”

Boom is working with the U.S. Air Force for government applications of Overture. XB-1, a demonstrator aircraft, rolled out in 2020.

The company said Jan. 11 that it has expanded its Strategic Funding Increase contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The contract is valued at up to $60 million and involves the Air Force’s innovation arm, AFWERX, and its AFVentures division. Those entities are focused on accelerating commercial technologies.

“The contract will accelerate critical design and development initiatives on Overture, including wind tunnel testing and propulsion system definition,” Boom said.

Collins Aerospace alliance

Boom said it is expanding its supply chain partnership with Collins to include evaluation and development of major aircraft systems and components for Overture.

The expansion does not involve Collins’ Winston-Salem facilities.

For example, engineers at Collins and Boom will perform aerodynamic analysis to evaluate Overture’s ice protection system during flight. Another joint project is assessing Air Data System architectures that meet Overture’s field performance and range requirements.

The companies already are collaborating on developing inlet, nozzle and exhaust system technologies to facilitate the net zero carbon operation of Overture, as well as improving propulsion system performance and minimizing aircraft noise.

Other new or extended supplier agreements are with Eaton on fuel distribution, measurement and inerting systems, and Safran Landing Systems on the landing systems.

Boom also provided an update on the status of its first full-scale testing facility in Centennial, Colo.

The company said it will begin outfitting its Iron Bird operations, a 70,000-square foot facility that will house the systems integration labs that include the iron bird test model and fully functional flight deck simulators.

That facility is designed to test and validate all critical systems before aircraft production launches at the PTI superfactory.

The iron bird is a skeletal steel structure in the rough shape of the airplane, and will be approximately 200 feet long and 100 feet wide.

The iron bird will be used to test and integrate Overture’s flight components and systems, software and hardware-in-the-loop (i.e. physical components that will actually move).