Boone chamber regains economic-development role

The Watauga County Board of Commissioners and Boone Area Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday they have reached a funding agreement that returns the chamber to its role of coordinating and administrating the county’s economic development program.

The agreement was approved during the county Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday.

The initial term of the agreement begins Jan. 1. The agreement is eligible for annual renewal through June 30, 2028.

The chamber will receive annual funding support from the county to establish a coordinated countywide economic development program. It will employ an economic development director to support the management of all aspects of the business recruitment and expansion process.

The chamber previously coordinated economic development efforts on behalf of Watauga County from 1997 to 2003.

