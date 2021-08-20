Boone hotel sold to local group with ASU ties

The Horton Hotel & Rooftop Lounge in Boone has been purchased by a local community group, the groups announced Thursday.
SPA Properties, consisting of Sean Sassano, Paul Pessina, Aaron Ammar and their families, bought the property for an undisclosed price. The principal owners are graduates of Appalachian State University.
The building at 611 W. King St. was converted into a hotel in 2019 by Denise and Fulton Lovin. The Lovins added a rooftop lounge to the building, which once served as a Studebaker dealership and a Spainhours Department store.
The property will be operated and managed by Hospiamo and Aileron Management.
Richard Craver
