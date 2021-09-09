Boone manufacturer buys 542 acres in Tobaccoville

A 542-acre property in Tobaccoville has been sold for $2.72 million to an affiliate of a Boone manufacturer of metal and steel buildings, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds Thursday.

The buyer is C and S Land LLC, an affiliate of U.S. Buildings at 355 Industrial Park Drive. Company officials said Thursday they were not ready to disclose their plans for the property.

The company says on its website that “for over 30 years, we’ve manufactured our metal buildings in fully automated, computer aided manufacturing center with expert and dedicated staff.”

The seller is Beechnut Properties LLC of Winston-Salem.

According to the filing, the company purchased the following parcels: a 220.6-acre tract at 6285 Wall Road; a 164.40-acre tract at 7190 Ridge Road; a 39.2-acre tract listed as 0 Payne Road; a 32.9-acre tract listed as 0 Reynolda Road; a 21-acre tract listed as 0 Wall Road; a 15.1-acre tract listed as 9923 Reynolda Road; a 10.7-acre tract listed as 0 Payne Road; a 10.1-acre tract listed as O Wall Road; a 5.3-acre tract listed as 0 Hidden Ridge Trail; a 3.86-acre tract listed as 0 Reynolda Road; and an 0.75-acre tract listed as 0 Hidden Ridge Trail.

