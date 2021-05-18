Boone software company gains private-equity funding

AvSight, a Boone-based software supplier to the aviation industry, said Tuesday it has received an unspecified cash investment from Florida private-equity firm Anacostia Ventures.

AvSight said the investment would enable it to expand worldwide market share and develop new features and integrations. Its focus is on the aviation aftermarket sector.

"It was important to us to work with a company based in Florida." AvSight president Scott Loescher said. "Much of our recent growth has been from customers within the south Florida aviation community."

