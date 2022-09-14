 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boone unveils Imagine Watauga branding campaign

Boone beckons the adventurous

The Mast General Store in downtown Boone.

 Photo Courtesy of Boone&Watauga County Tourism

The town of Boone said Wednesday it has launched a tourism development initiative branded as Imagine Watauga with the website, imaginewatauga.com.

The initiative was developed in collaborating with Destination by Design, a Boone-based planning and economic development firm.

Eric Woolridge, president of Destination by Design, said the initiative “will focus on balancing existing tourism assets with the growing needs of local residents. We must not just grow tourism, but we need to do so responsibly in order to meet a variety of community goals."

Tourism generated more than $6.5 million in occupancy taxes in Watauga during 2021.

