Boost in fee income lifts First Bancorp to profit hike in fourth quarter

The provision was $4.03 million, compared with $6.34 million in the third quarter and $3.18 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

As of Dec. 31, the bank has $241 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans outstanding.

The bank said it received during the fourth quarter a combined $4 million in PPP forgiveness payoffs from the Small Business Administration.

It expects to gain another $6 million in deferred PPP origination fees over the lives of the loans.

Excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $53.1 million, down 5.2% from a year ago.

The bank said it has loans worth $16.6 million on deferral status as of Dec. 31. That's down from $774 million of loans on deferral status as of June 30.

Fee revenue surged 36.4% to just under $20 million, in large part from fees from presold mortgage loans jumping from $1.3 million to $4.4 million. Other service charges, commissions and fees were at $5.2 million, up 7.3%.