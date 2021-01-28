Boost in fee income lifts First Bancorp to profit hike in fourth quarter

A sharp uptick in fee income for First Bancorp, particularly mortgage fees and its Small Business Administration programs, led to a 13.2% jump in fourth-quarter net income.
The Southern Pines super-community bank reported Wednesday net income of $23.6 million, up from $23.3 million in the third quarter and from $20.9 million a year ago.
Diluted earnings were 83 cents a share, up 12 cents from a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 68 cents by three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For the full year, First Bancorp reported net income of $81.5 million, down 11.5%.
First Bancorp, with assets of $7.24 billion on Dec. 31, has four Winston-Salem branches and 15 overall in the Triad.
"Although our country continues to be in challenging times, we are pleased with our results for 2020," Richard Moore, the bank's chief executive, said in a statement.
"Our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong and position us well for the future."
Like many national, super-regional and regional banks, First Bancorp reported a significant quarter-over-quarter decline in its loan-loss provision.
The provision was $4.03 million, compared with $6.34 million in the third quarter and $3.18 million a year ago.
The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.
As of Dec. 31, the bank has $241 million worth of federal Paycheck Protection Plan loans outstanding.
The bank said it received during the fourth quarter a combined $4 million in PPP forgiveness payoffs from the Small Business Administration.
It expects to gain another $6 million in deferred PPP origination fees over the lives of the loans.
Excluding the provision, First Bancorp had loan revenue of $53.1 million, down 5.2% from a year ago.
The bank said it has loans worth $16.6 million on deferral status as of Dec. 31. That's down from $774 million of loans on deferral status as of June 30.
Fee revenue surged 36.4% to just under $20 million, in large part from fees from presold mortgage loans jumping from $1.3 million to $4.4 million. Other service charges, commissions and fees were at $5.2 million, up 7.3%.
First Bancorp received a major ancillary benefit from its entrance during the third quarter of 2016 into national Small Business Administration lending business.
The bank reported SBA consulting fees of $1.92 million, compared with $1.02 million a year ago. It also had gains of $2.4 million on the sales of the guaranteed portions of SBA loans, up from $1.3 million a year ago.
Nonperforming assets were at $44.6 million on Dec. 31, compared with $44.3 million on Sept. 30 and $33.9 million on Dec. 31, 2019.
