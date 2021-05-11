Boosting global Champion sales is key to Hanesbrands' Full Potential initiative

Hanesbrands Inc. opened the curtain Tuesday on its latest revenue growth plan — titled Full Potential — that it projects will generate an additional $1.2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025.
That would put Hanesbrands at $7.4 billion in annual revenue, up from $6.2 billion projected for fiscal 2021.
At the heart of the initiative is what Hanesbrands considers as its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; "deep consumer loyalty"; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.
"The plan drives rapid growth of the Champion brand by investing in key geographic markets, expanding into women’s and kids’ apparel and casual footwear, and creating a premiere online experience at Champion.com," the company said.
For much of Hanesbrands Inc.'s nearly 15-year existence, the manufacturer's management has been focused on finding a healthy balance between short-term profit and long-term growth.
Since August, that responsibility and challenge has fallen on the shoulders of Stephen Bratspies, a former chief merchandising officer at Walmart Inc. Bratspies is the first outsider to run the Winston-Salem company, the lone remaining Fortune 500 corporation based locally.
The Full Potential initiative will be a test of the goodwill provided to Hanesbrands from the company's frustratingly fickle investor community.
The initiative emerged from what Bratspies called in November "a detailed objective assessment of the business ... what I call the unvarnished truth."
Bratspies said in February "it was clear from our analysis of the business that simplification is critical to our future growth. It will make us faster, it will lower costs and it will focus resources."
On Tuesday, Bratspies said Hanesbrands is "putting the consumer at the center of everything we do."
"We’ll do this by investing in innovation that delivers products that meet consumers’ needs and by creating a seamless experience that lets consumers shop for our products how, when and where they want to shop.”
Plan details
Hanesbrands said the Full Potential plan consists of four growth pillars:
• Champion becoming a $3 billion global brand by 2024, representing a 14% compound annual growth rate from projected 2021 sales of approximately $2 billion.
• Getting there requires Hanesbrands to gain more business from the three consumer segments that represent about 70% of global activewear category spend.
• Heightened focus will be paid to Champion's offerings in women's and kids’ apparel, innerwear and casual athletic footwear, and in North America, China, Japan, South Korea and the Big 5 markets.
• Hanesbrands projects growing its innerwear sales by 2% by the end of 2024, or by $200 million to $3.9 billion.
The pathway to that initiative is doubling its market share with those under age 40 through product design, innovation, brand marketing and e-commerce initiatives.
Another key area is building "on the competitive advantages of its world-class supply chain by adding capabilities to address the unique needs of each of its brands, increase speed-to-market and become more efficient in serving direct-to-consumer channels."
Hanesbrands also plans to make $160 million in additional investments in data analytics and technologies "to reduce costs, gain business insights, as well as improve decision making, forecasting and planning."
The spending breakdown includes: $90 million in brand marketing; $40 million of depreciation related to growth-driving capital investment; and $30 million for technology and people.
There also would be $300 million of capital investment over the three years "with the vast majority going to supply chain and technology initiatives."
Analyst response
CFRA Research analyst Camilla Yanushevsky said Tuesday she maintains her sell rating for Hanesbrands after the Full Potential reveal.
She said the sell rating "reflects our concerns on Hanesbrands' ability to meet these expectations due to the under-appreciated trend of mass retailers shifting toward private labels and tightening branded assortments."
Yanushevsky cited as an example Target exiting C9 Champion in 2020 for a private-label offering.
"We see Walmart, 15% of (Hanes' 2020) sales, and other key partners following suit," Yanushevsky said.
"This trend is accelerated with store consolidation and exacerbated for Hanesbrands due to over-reliance on wholesalers (72% of 2020 sales) and under-development of its own digital site."
336-727-7376