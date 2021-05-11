Boosting global Champion sales is key to Hanesbrands' Full Potential initiative

The initiative emerged from what Bratspies called in November "a detailed objective assessment of the business ... what I call the unvarnished truth."

Bratspies said in February "it was clear from our analysis of the business that simplification is critical to our future growth. It will make us faster, it will lower costs and it will focus resources."

On Tuesday, Bratspies said Hanesbrands is "putting the consumer at the center of everything we do."

"We’ll do this by investing in innovation that delivers products that meet consumers’ needs and by creating a seamless experience that lets consumers shop for our products how, when and where they want to shop.”

Plan details

Hanesbrands said the Full Potential plan consists of four growth pillars:

• Champion becoming a $3 billion global brand by 2024, representing a 14% compound annual growth rate from projected 2021 sales of approximately $2 billion.

• Getting there requires Hanesbrands to gain more business from the three consumer segments that represent about 70% of global activewear category spend.