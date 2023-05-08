The soon-to-be former Greensboro site for Ziehl-Abegg Inc. has been sold for $13.95 million to a Boston real estate company that focuses on industrial properties.

The buyer of the property at 719 N. Regional Road is Stag NC Holdings LP, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Monday.

The seller is South Atlantic Holdings II of Greensboro.

Stag could not be immediately reached for comment in its plans for the North Regional property.

The 6.84-acre North Regional property contains 86,192 square feet of Class A industrial space.

According to Stag's website, it has 24 industrial properties in North Carolina representing a combined 5.2 million square feet.

That includes other five properties in the Triad: 385,000-square-foot building at 2655 Annapolis Drive in Winston-Salem; 201,800-square-foot building at 200 Woodside Drive in Lexington; 250,000-square-foot building at 300 Forum Parkway in Rural Hall; 129,600-square-foot building at 171 Enterprise Way in Mocksville; and 28,287-square-foot building at 415 Westcliff Road in Greensboro.

Ziehl-Abegg background

Ziehl-Abegg held a ground-breaking ceremony in February for a $110.2 million production plant in southeastern Winston-Salem.

The company makes motors and fans for commercial ventilation systems.

The groundbreaking signified the start of Ziehl-Abegg’s transition from the Greensboro facility with about 230 employees to a 522,000-square-foot plant on a 71-acre tract in Winston-Salem.

Production is expected to commence in 2024.

Marc Wucherer, the company’s president, told local elected and civic leaders that Ziehl-Abegg plans to create an additional 100 jobs at its Winston-Salem facility.

That would put the workforce at up to 600 rather than the 500 pledged as part of its economic-incentive requests. Local officials say that in 10 years it could have 800 employees.

Joachim Ley, chief operating officer of Ziehl-Abegg, said the company would start with 189 employees at the new site, but anticipates “growing to over 500 employees very rapidly.”

Ziehl-Abegg said that as of April 15, it had 5,100 worldwide, including 2,800 in Germany.

Ziehl-Abegg reported on April 15 having $962.73 million in global sales during fiscal 2022, up 22% from the previous year.

Hiring challenges

The company makes fans for various commercial applications, including hospitals, schools, data centers and various agricultural uses.

Wucherer acknowledged the challenge of competing for employees in a growing, advanced manufacturing base, highlighted by a Toyota electric vehicle battery plant in Liberty.

“It won’t be an easy task,” Wucherer said, adding that one advantage for Ziehl-Abegg is the “variety of jobs we will be creating.”

The plant, which will serve as its North American operational base, represents the company’s single-largest one-site capital investment in its 130-year history.

“It is an enormous investment for us,” Wucherer said. “This site gives us plenty of expansion room.

“It will allow us to shorten delivery times, be closer with our research and development, and build stronger relationships with our North American customers.

“It is the result of increasing demand for quiet, reliable, highly efficient and energy-saving fans that can play a role in helping protect the environment,” Wucherer said.

The company began construction at the start of 2023 on a $55 million plan in Lodz, Poland.

“Megatrends such as digitalization, climate change and urbanization are leading to a growth in demand and call for a significant increase in our production capacities,” Ley said. “The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America.”

Local economic development officials said Ziehl-Abegg is already a partner employer of two local apprenticeship programs: the Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program (LEAP) at Forsyth Technical Community College, and Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP).

“It will take time to train our employees through the community colleges,” Wucherer said.

“We knew of the manufacturing heritage of this region, people who are willing to work hard in production, and that’s why we’re not worried about finding the right people to come on board.”

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will help with Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem is providing about $630,000 in incentives, and Forsyth County is paying $430,000 in incentives. Greater Winston-Salem Inc. also was involved in the economic-development project.