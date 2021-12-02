Brandemere apartments sold for $43.7M, largest deal in Forsyth for 2021

The Brandemere apartment campus in northwest Winston-Salem has been flipped in the largest multi-family residential complex sale to date in 2021.
Brandemere, located at 7013 Brandemere Lane off University Parkway, was sold for $43.72 million by an affiliate of Strata Equity Group of San Diego, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Thursday.
The Brandemere apartment homes complex, which opened in 1983, has 356 one- and two-bedroom units.
Strata bought the complex in March 2020 for $32 million, meaning it realized an $11.7 million gain from the two transactions.
The buyer is SREIT Brandemere LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, a private-equity group based in Greenwich, Conn.
Starwood briefly held a major real-estate ownership stake in Winston-Salem with affiliates paying $61.25 million in December 2012 to buy One West Fourth Street, one of downtown’s signature buildings. The affiliates sold the building for $67.2 million in January 2013.
Since 2018, there have been at least 80 transactions involving existing apartment complexes in Forsyth for a combined $864.02 million, mostly to out-of-state buyers.
The previous largest apartment deal in 2021 came in February when Braehill Gardens LP, an affiliate of Harbor Group International of Norfolk, Va., paid $35.7 million for Braehill Apartments at 200 Braehill Terrace Drive. The 310-unit complex is located near South Peacehaven Road and U.S. 421.
Also this year, Harbor affiliates paid $25.7 million for the 240-unit The Corners at Crystal Lake and $21.1 million for the 220-unit Mill Creek Flats, also in Winston-Salem.
The most expensive sale since early 2018 came in December 2019 when the luxury 229-unit West End Station apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem sold for $52.5 million to an affiliate of EBSCO Income Properties LLC of Alabama.
Another large acquisition was the Edge Flats apartment complex near downtown Winston-Salem. The 170-unit gated community at 1600 W. First St. sold in January for $37.5 million to Edge Flats Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Silvercap Partners.
Also in December 2019, the Arch Cos. affiliates spent a combined $44.06 million on three Winston-Salem apartment complexes it views as viable fixer-uppers, including $15.45 million for the 312-unit Twin City Apartments and $12.67 million for the 228-unit Silas Creek Apartments.
Mark Vitner, a senior economist for Wells Fargo Securities, said investors “are trying to find what few pockets of value there are left in the apartment market.”
“Prices have been bid up so much in larger markets, such as Charlotte, Raleigh and Nashville, that investors are increasingly looking to markets that have been overlooked and show great potential for growth.
“Winston-Salem and Greensboro are at the top of the list of overlooked markets.”
336-727-7376