Braves in the World Series. Wake Forest football perfect. Truist, with naming rights for both teams' fields, is at center stage.

Truist Financial Corp. is set for the most prominent sports-marketing push of its young life.
With World Series games between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros taking place at Truist Park on Friday and Saturday nights — and, if necessary, Sunday night in the best-of-seven series format — the bank’s name will be before national and international audiences. The bank’s name and logo are right behind home plate.
“The media value from these naming rights to Atlanta’s ballpark is astronomical,” said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
Truist could get another major bang for its sports-marketing bucks from Wake Forest’s undefeated football team, which plays in Truist Field.
The Deacons’ 7-0 start could lead ABC or ESPN to place their Nov. 13 home game at Truist Field vs. N.C. State in a national 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. prime-time slot. The game time has yet to be announced by the ACC.
“We’re proud of the Demon Deacons and what they’ve accomplished so far this season,” Truist said.
“As the Official Bank Sponsor of Wake Forest football, we look forward to the rest of the season and anticipate an exciting game this weekend against Duke at Truist Field.”
According to Nielsen reports, World Series games three through five this century have tended to draw between 8 million and 16 million households, largely depending on whether the teams are from large metropolitan areas.
“Not only did the Atlanta Braves just win the National League pennant for the first time since 1999, but — through that win — Truist Financial just won a great opportunity to build much broader awareness and recognition for its still relatively new brand name,” Beahm said.
“The company will be contributing to national top-of-mind-awareness of its brand every time a sports announcer says ‘Truist Park’ in their broadcast, or a reporter writes Truist Park in their column — not to mention the innumerable mentions it will generate on social media.”
Truist debuted in December 2019 in Charlotte following the completion of BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. The community/banking hub is in BB&T’s former corporate home of Winston-Salem, while its wholesale banking hub is in SunTrust’s former corporate home of Atlanta.
SunTrust signed a 25-year, $10 million naming rights deal for the Atlanta baseball venue in 2017. Truist took over the branding commitment as part of the overall purchase.
Truist said in a statement that “we’re thrilled to host baseball’s biggest series at Truist Park.”
“The excitement, friendliness and hometown feel at Truist Park allow us to expand our local reach and engage with fans in meaningful ways.
“The World Series certainly gives us greater visibility and will showcase our long history of supporting the vitality and vibrancy of the communities we serve.”
Quick branding move
One of Truist’s first promotional decisions was placing its name quickly on the baseball venue in January 2020.
“Naming rights for most ballparks are taken up by well-established brands and companies who already have strong equity, and look to build up community goodwill by supporting the local sports franchise,” Beahm said.
Beahm cited as example Bank of America Stadium with the Carolina Panthers and Minute Maid Park for the Houston Astros.
“But, in this case, Truist Financial will be generating a lot more than just community goodwill,” Beahm said.
With the conversion of BB&T and SunTrust branches and signage to Truist set for spring 2022, Beahm said those remain the top-of-mind brands for many of their customers.
“Truist just hasn’t been in front of consumers long enough yet,” Beahm said.
“The BB&T name was used for more than a century. But, time has a way of fading the memory of old brand names, and new brands and branding take their place in the minds of consumers.
Beahm said it will be intriguing to see how quickly Truist can leverage hosting the World Series in terms of media buys.
“With the name Truist now being placed front and center in the media during the coming week, its brand awareness curve just accelerated dramatically.” Beahm said.
Wake Forest ties
Truist is in the midst of a second multi-year stadium naming rights contract with Wake Forest’s football program.
The first began in 2007 when it was named BB&T Field and ran for 10 years. The second contract ends in summer 2023, Truist said Monday.
Although BB&T and Wake Forest have not disclosed the fee for the naming rights, similar deals involving Atlantic Coast Conference schools have ranged from $1 million a year to as high as $4 million.
The Wake Forest-N.C. State matchup on Nov. 13 could be the deciding factor in which team wins the Atlantic division of the ACC and advances to the ACC Championship game on Dec. 4.
To put the potential viewership into perspective, the Clemson-N.C. State game at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 25 on ESPN drew a peak of 4.5 million viewers during the overtime period.
Other local Truist branding efforts include: N.C. A&T collegiate football stadium in Greensboro; minor-league baseball fields in Winston-Salem, Charlotte and High Point; the sports park in Bermuda Run and a soccer complex (also known as Bryan Park) in Browns Summit near Greensboro.
Cantey Alexander, Truist’s Triad regional president, has said the sports marketing decision “is a perfect fit” as part of its investment in the region.
Other sports marketing
One of Truist’s first official marketing initiatives was being named as the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee. Truist also served as lead partner for the committee’s Hospitality House, which will cater to civic, corporate and NFL officials.
As part of the sponsorship, “we will obtain marketing, retail bank rights, as well as activation opportunities at future NFL events and fan experiences,” Truist said.
That relationship has since grown into Truist becoming in January an official retail bank with the National Football League.
Truist told the Sports Business Journal that the NFL campaign will include digital and social elements on outlets such as Bleacher Report, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok, along with content creation with The Players’ Tribune.
“Part of brand equity is based on brand associations, and associating the Truist name with what tradition has called our national pastime can work to the brand’s advantage,” Beahm said.
“While Major League Baseball may not be as intense or as extreme a sport as some of its national competition like the NFL or NASCAR, fans still develop strong affinities to sports sponsors.
“When it comes to marketing, this is definitely an opportunity for the Truist brand to ‘hit one out of the park.’ “
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said the World Series “will bring a lot of viewership that might not ordinarily see Atlanta Braves baseball.”
“Given that Truist does not have a long history, unlike its predecessors BB&T and SunTrust, it could help expand its name recognition in areas where neither bank had as prominent a presence.”
Madjd-Sadjadi cautioned that Truist’s World Series exposure “is typically very limited.”
“They would have to try to capitalize on this with an effective marketing campaign that coincides with the World Series and continues it into the future.”
336-727-7376