Braves in the World Series. Wake Forest football perfect. Truist, with naming rights for both teams' fields, is at center stage.

“The excitement, friendliness and hometown feel at Truist Park allow us to expand our local reach and engage with fans in meaningful ways.

“The World Series certainly gives us greater visibility and will showcase our long history of supporting the vitality and vibrancy of the communities we serve.”

Quick branding move

One of Truist’s first promotional decisions was placing its name quickly on the baseball venue in January 2020.

“Naming rights for most ballparks are taken up by well-established brands and companies who already have strong equity, and look to build up community goodwill by supporting the local sports franchise,” Beahm said.

Beahm cited as example Bank of America Stadium with the Carolina Panthers and Minute Maid Park for the Houston Astros.

“But, in this case, Truist Financial will be generating a lot more than just community goodwill,” Beahm said.

With the conversion of BB&T and SunTrust branches and signage to Truist set for spring 2022, Beahm said those remain the top-of-mind brands for many of their customers.

“Truist just hasn’t been in front of consumers long enough yet,” Beahm said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}